Jim Harbaugh makes strong declaration on Mike McDaniel’s Chargers future

I

t is tough to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan these days. The Chargers fell to 0-4 on the 2026 NFL season after losing their Week 4 matchup to the Seattle Seahawks. The offense struggled to get anything going for the fourth consecutive week with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing his sixth interception of the season. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has come under fire as a result, bringing up questions about his future.

Jim Harbaugh is not ready to make any changes yet. After the loss, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and shut down any rumors that McDaniel is on the hot seat. His comments suggest that he still has full confidence in his offensive coordinator despite the team’s worst start since 2017.

Harbaugh’s Postgame Comments

Harbaugh led the Chargers to the playoffs in his first two seasons, and while the team’s playoff hopes diminish with each loss, he is not ready to make any moves to his staff just yet. In fact, he hopes that McDaniel can grow as the season progresses.

“No, his job is not in jeopardy,” Harbaugh told reporters via the Associated Press. “He’s a skilled coach and we’re going to keep growing.”

McDaniel has developed a reputation for his offensive innovation, proving himself as an assistant for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2021 and as the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach from 2022-2025. Results take time, and some Chargers players are confident that they can turn things around. Herbert defended his coordinator after Week 4 too.

Herbert’s Comments

McDaniel quickly earned Herbert’s respect, with the veteran quarterback feeling comfortable in the scheme.

“I think (McDaniel) is the greatest and I want to make him proud and do everything I can to pick up the offense and do exactly what he asks,” Herbert said. “But I think we’ve just got to go make plays. I’ve got to make plays out there and haven’t done that, but I know we’ll get it next time.”

Herbert, who has four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season, has not looked like the franchise quarterback that the franchise needs. Playing some of his best football under Harbaugh, he has been a big reason for the offensive struggles, throwing an interception in each of the first four games– turning over the ball twice in two of those contests. But there is still time for the team to turn their season around. Herbert needs to find a way to regain his form and return to dominance.