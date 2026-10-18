Chargers Get Critical Joe Alt Injury News Amid Week 6 Absence

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering Week 6 in desperate need of their first win of the season, but getting it isn’t exactly going to be easy to come by. Not only are the struggling Chargers dealing with a handful of injuries, but they are also playing the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Once again, L.A. will be without several key players, with that group including starting right tackle Joe Alt, who is dealing with a neck injury. This is going to be the second straight game Alt misses as a result of this injury, and while there’s some concern flaring up regarding his status, the team received a positive update on him ahead of its upcoming game.

Joe Alt Trending in the Right Direction Despite Week 6 Absence

Los Angeles selected Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to come in and be a key part of its offensive line for years to come, and when he’s been healthy, he’s looked the part. The problem is that injuries have hampered Alt to this point, as he played in just six games last season and is already dealing with injury woes again this year.

When Alt is on the field, he’s been exactly the sort of protector the Chargers were hoping to find for Justin Herbert. Despite being an offensive lineman, Alt still finished seventh in the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, before somehow earning a Pro Bowl selection last year despite missing 11 games of action.

Alt’s progress has once again been disrupted by a neck injury, and while it doesn’t seem to be a very severe ailment, the team is being understandably cautious with him. L.A.’s offensive line is going to have its work cut out for it when it comes to going up against a ferocious K.C. defense on Sunday without Alt, but it sounds like he is making progress in his injury rehab that could see him return to action at some point in the near future.

Chargers OT Joe Alt, who has missed a couple games with a neck injury, received good news after a visit to a specialist this week, sources say. Alt is expected to ramp up this week, with a return to the field coming,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Chargers Hoping to Earn First Win of 2026 Campaign in Week 6

Getty Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers have been a mess on offense so far this season, and it certainly doesn’t help that their o-line is riddled with injuries. In addition to Alt’s absence, Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins III, Tyler Biadasz, and Trevor Penning are all on injured reserve, with Kayode Awosika (the team’s fill-in left guard) also being ruled out for Sunday.

With Alt out, sixth-round rookie Alex Harkey will fill in for Los Angeles at right tackle in what will be the second start of his young career. It’s not ideal, but again, nothing has gone right for this team so far this year. Hopefully that will change on Sunday, but there’s a decent chance the Chargers won’t be able to win a game until Alt finds his way back onto the field.