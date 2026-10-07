Chargers Get Negative Joe Alt News Ahead of Clash Against Broncos

After a rough start to the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Chargers get more bad news.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has revealed that Pro Bowl tackle Joe Alt is expected to miss the AFC West Divisional clash against the Denver Broncos due to a neck injury.

“#Chargers Pro Bowl OT Joe Alt is expected to miss this Sunday’s game against the #Broncos with a neck injury, sources say. Alt continues to rehab the injury suffered last week at Seattle, and there are no plans for IR.”

Pro Football Focus currently grades Alt as the 18th-best tackle with a 71.6 overall grade. The publication also has a 77.3 pass-block grade and an 80.2 run-block grade.

Without one of their better offensive lineman, Justin Herbert will have a long day in the Week 5 matchup against divisional rivals.

Joe Alt earned his Pro Bowl nod in the 2025 season despite playing six games, showing his value to the offense.

Bolts Offensive Line Plagued with Injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a ton of injuries ahead of Week 5, but the offensive line room is the most hurt.

The latest injury report has five O-linemen, with one (Joe Alt) expected to be out.

Trevor Penning, who has played across the line his career, is dealing with a concussion. Tackle Rashawn Slater has an injured ankle. Guard Kayode Awosika has a fibula injury and Branson Taylor is dealing with a neck injury.

With several injuries among the front five, Los Angeles will have to rely on the depth against the Broncos.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim notes the team could start four rookie offensive linemen in Week 5.

“The Chargers could start four rookie offensive linemen this Sunday against Denver. Jim Harbaugh said he’s been impressed with them this week and their performance in Sunday’s loss. ”

LA signed center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency, but he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in joint practices during preseason.

With another starter now out, Justin Herbert will have a rough time against the Broncos’ pass rush.

Chargers Against the Broncos Pass Rush

Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times last season, the third most in 2025. So far this season, Herbert has been sacked 12 times this season after four games, tied for the third-most.

If the Los Angeles Chargers rack up injuries, it could be a replay of 2025.

Facing the Denver Broncos’ pass rush in Week 5, which has eight sacks this season and 68 last season (the most in the league), a depleted O-line could spell disaster for Los Angeles.

If the injured, especially Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, came back sooner rather than later, it would be a huge benefit to Mike McDaniel’s offense.