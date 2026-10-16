Chargers Handed Brutal Reality Check Over Justin Herbert Trade Rumors

As if there was ever a chance, the rumors of the Los Angeles Chargers potentially trading their franchise QB Justin Herbert started gaining traction after their 0-4 start.

Their record worsened to 0-5, but Jim Harbaugh made sure those trade rumors were dead in the water by then.

Even the mere idea of trading Chargers QB Justin Herbert is a “non-starter” for the Chargers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“We have never even discussed that idea. The sentence should we trade Justin Herbert has never once been uttered in our organization, nor will it be,” the source said, according to Schefter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed the chatter subsequently died down after the franchise made its stance crystal clear.

“Yes, many evaluators around the league maintain a deep affinity for Justin Herbert despite his poor play,” Fowler wrote. “But he’s not being made available for trade.”

Chargers Hit With Trade Reality They Can’t Dodge Anymore

That was it for the Herbert trade rumors. But that was Fowler just setting the premise for an ugly truth coming from inside the Los Angeles building.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult for them to admit when and if they need to trade guys,” one team executive said of the Chargers‘ plans.

“After all, general manager Joe Hortiz comes from Baltimore, a draft-and-develop team that eschews rebuilds,” Fowler continued.

0-5 isn’t a good time for Hortiz to maintain that plan, to put it mildly. Right now, it’s not a luxury they can afford. If the Chargers do admit they are drowning and make a last-ditch attempt via trade, there is little chance an incoming veteran saves their face.

It would be next-to-impossible against the loss-less Chiefs in Week 6, but anytime after that, reality has to set in. A few Bolts veterans are already drawing passive eyes, and getting the best draft price on them would be Hortiz’s real challenge.

The Chargers don’t have many trade baits, but Khalil Mack in particular has been making a lot of noise in the trade market. Realistically, Mack is their best leverage since not many teams have the pass-rush help they need. Mack might not be a long-term solution at 35 years old, but he is a future Hall of Famer, and will handle the pass-rush load the moment he steps into a defense.

Khalil Mack is Hottest Trade Bait for Chargers

He does the same for the Chargers, and it is partly the reason why LA’s defense is looking a little bit more hopeful, and alive, than their offense.

Derwin James Jr., Tuli Tuipulotu and Quentin Johnson are other names, per Fowler, who keep making rounds but aren’t that hot in the market as of now.

“The Chargers’ roster doesn’t have a lot of obvious young trade candidates,” Fowler writes.”The two biggest names on defense, Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr., are 35 and 30 years old, respectively. Los Angeles’ pass rush will likely garner interest because Mack is, at this stage, a hired gun, and Tuli Tuipulotu, 24, is in a contract year.”

“We mentioned Johnston earlier. But Los Angeles doesn’t have a ton of obvious trade candidates and certainly didn’t start September as a clear-cut team looking to unload players. The Chargers have the next three-plus weeks to determine whether they should be.”

Herbert’s franchise tag isn’t going anywhere, but the faster LA trims the fat and decides who’s expendable, the more leverage they’ll wield at the bargaining table.