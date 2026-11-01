Chargers Get Major Khalil Mack Trade Update Involving NFC North Team

The Los Angeles Chargers are running out of answers, as they remain the only winless team in the NFL, making it a disappointing season, especially as hopes were high after making the playoffs in the past two seasons. With the playoffs looking like a distant reality, the front office is expected to make some big moves. While a big turnaround of the season is unlikely, some trade moves could help them in the rebuilding phase next season.

With the Chargers remaining under the radar for possible trades before the trade deadline on November 10, veteran edge Khalil Mack remains a top prospect. The NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently opened up about possible trade interest from the reigning NFC North champions, the Chicago Bears.

“Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done,” Rapoport told recently. “I am told they are still calling around, still looking around the edges of the defense. Wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here for a possible reunion of the Mack and Bears.”

Meanwhile, the Bears made a blockbuster move last Thursday, bolstering the defense. The NFC North franchise brought in the Tennessee Titans‘ four-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons, as they gave away two first-round picks (2027 and 2028) alongside a fourth-round pick (2027). The Bears still want more firepower at the edge.

Why The Khalil Mack-Bears Trade Makes Sense

Khalil Mack has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2022, but he has a history with the Chicago Bears. After his initial career stint with the Raiders, the Chicago franchise brought him in 2018, where he spent four seasons before leaving for Los Angeles. Given his previous history with the Bears, the trade deal could make sense, as it is mid-season and he would have little trouble finding his feet again.

On the other hand, it can be a logical move for the Chargers given the disastrous start this season. With a winless start in the first six games, there is virtually no path to making the playoffs. Instead of holding on to a 35-year-old veteran at the twilight of his career, they would be better off exploring young options next year in exchange for future draft picks.

In addition, Mack’s contract is a reason the Chargers could make the trade. The veteran is currently on a one-year contract, which will expire after the end of the season. Hence, if the front office doesn’t pull the trigger on a trade, he could hit free agency.

Mack still remains a starter for the Chargers, and his numbers show why he could be a strong addition to the Bears’ defense.

Khalil Mack Continues To Deliver This Season

Since signing for the Bolts, Khalil Mack has been an integral part of the defense, starting 68 of the 69 games. While the franchise has failed to deliver in the ongoing dismal campaign, Mack has started all games.

Playing 6 games this season, Mack has recorded 3 sacks, 19 tackles, and 6 QB hits. With a 5-2 record, the Bears are chasing the championship glory this season, and the veteran addition could be a significant boost to the defense.