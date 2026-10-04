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Chargers Get the Exact Injury Update They Wanted on Ladd McConkey For Seahawks Game

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Ladd McConkey
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Should Ladd McConkey be considered a WR1?

The Los Angeles Chargers caught a massive breather on Sunday with WR Ladd McConkey’s status vs. the Seahawks.

After being listed as “questionable” the entire week due to his foot injury, the Chargers finally gave their star wide receiver the green flag to play on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, “Ladd McConkey is active for today.”

Besides him, Elijah Molden (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Donte Jackson (concussion) also will play after being listed as questionable, on the brighter side.

Ladd McConkey Active, Derwin James inactive

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play in Week 2.
GettyLadd McConkey active for Week 4 game vs. Seattle.

While getting McConkey back provides a massive shot in the arm, the news wasn’t all clean—Derwin James failed to suit up, leaving the Bolts short-handed elsewhere.

Adam Schefter also added, “Chargers S Derwin James is inactive today due to a hamstring injury.”

The Bolts had four players who were ruled out Friday in Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad), and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

The other inactives are Alex Harkey and DJ Uiagalelei, who is the emergency third quarterback.

The Chargers take on the Seahawks in a final attempt to get out of their losing spiral at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is a Heavy Contributor. Specializing in college football and the NFL, her reporting work includes extensive coverage for The Sporting News, FanSided's Ole Hotty Toddy, Fly War Eagle, and Glory Colorado, Notre Dame On SI, Roundtable Sports, Pro Football and Sports Network, and more. More about Pankti Parmar

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Chargers Get the Exact Injury Update They Wanted on Ladd McConkey For Seahawks Game

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