Chargers Get the Exact Injury Update They Wanted on Ladd McConkey For Seahawks Game

The Los Angeles Chargers caught a massive breather on Sunday with WR Ladd McConkey’s status vs. the Seahawks.

After being listed as “questionable” the entire week due to his foot injury, the Chargers finally gave their star wide receiver the green flag to play on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, “Ladd McConkey is active for today.”

Besides him, Elijah Molden (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Donte Jackson (concussion) also will play after being listed as questionable, on the brighter side.

Ladd McConkey Active, Derwin James inactive

While getting McConkey back provides a massive shot in the arm, the news wasn’t all clean—Derwin James failed to suit up, leaving the Bolts short-handed elsewhere.

Adam Schefter also added, “Chargers S Derwin James is inactive today due to a hamstring injury.”

The Bolts had four players who were ruled out Friday in Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad), and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

The other inactives are Alex Harkey and DJ Uiagalelei, who is the emergency third quarterback.

The Chargers take on the Seahawks in a final attempt to get out of their losing spiral at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).