Chargers Get Concerning Injury Update on Ladd McConkey Before Broncos Game

The Los Angeles Chargers were already limping with the number of injuries on their offense. Wednesday brought some more, one on wide receiver Ladd McConkey, which they particularly didn’t want to hear.

McConkey didn’t practice Wednesday, according to the injury list the Chargers released. McConkey sitting out Wednesday’s practice is the price the Chargers pay for rushing him back. He was a game-time decision in Week 4, clearly wasn’t 100%, and limping off in the third quarter against Seattle made a bad situation worse.

Not Just Ladd McConkey, Entire Injury List Is Concerning for Chargers

You get why Harbaugh gambled—0-3 teams playing the defending champs don’t have the luxury of sitting their best target—but now it’s biting them.

With Denver up next, this is easily their best shot to get off the mat and grab a win. But if McConkey gets ruled out, Justin Herbert has to pivot entirely to Quentin Johnston. Behind him, you’re looking at rookie Tre’ Harris and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the outside, with Derius Davis and Brenen Thompson filling in the cracks.

This is also where they have a slight chance to possibly pull off a win.

If McConkey stays out for the rest of the week in practice and doesn’t get the green flag for this game, the primary burden falls squarely on second-year starter Quienten Johnson. That leaves rookie Tre’ Harris and newly promoted Marquez Valdes-Scantling taking the boundary snaps, with Brenen Thompson and Derius Davis serving as volatile depth.

Insult to injury: Even Johnson was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to his chest injury.

Outside of the receivers, the “did not practice” list was stacked, which hurts the line badly.

Joe Alt, Derwin James Jr., Khalil Mack, Trevor Penning, and Rashawn Slater were all out or limited, leaving the blocking in the hands of young, unproven backups against the Broncos.

Broncos Only Remaining Hope For Chargers to Save Their Season

Right when Herbert needs his starters most, he has to try and win with a super beat-up squad. Looking at how rough things have been for McDaniel’s offense so far, pulling a win off feels like a massive ask.

At the end of the day, the Broncos are pretty much a line in the sand for this team. If McDaniel can’t figure out a way to shield Herbert and steal a divisional win with a depleted lineup, that 0-4 start stops looking like bad luck and starts looking like a total collapse.

All they just need to do is find a way to grind out an ugly win before Kansas City comes to town and really turns the heat up, and turns their hot seats even hotter.