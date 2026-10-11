Chargers Get Brutal Ladd McConkey Injury Update Before Broncos

The Chargers were already hanging by a thread on offense, and the final update on WR Ladd McConkey brought news nobody in LA wanted to see.

Ladd McConkey is not expected to play vs. the Broncos in Week 5, according to Adam Schefter.

It’s hardly a shocker, though, given McConkey missed practice the entire week. It feels like the inevitable tax the Chargers are paying for pushing him out there too early in a very winnable division matchup against Denver.

He was a game-time decision last week, clearly wasn’t 100%, and limping off against Seattle only turned a shaky situation into a full-blown headache.

Ladd McConkey Out: Chargers WR Depth in Serious Trouble

With McConkey sidelined, an already pressed Justin Herbert had to pivot toward Quentin Johnston in practice. They got more reps now, sure, but you can’t just fast-forward the chemistry McConkey and Herbert spent all offseason building.

It looks clunky on film — Herbert is forced to check down or throw into tight windows, and Johnston isn’t consistently winning those 50/50 balls to bail him out.

The punchline to all of this? Johnston is officially out, too. Just as Herbert was forced to lean on him, a chest injury put Johnston right on the shelf next to McConkey.

Other than Johnson and McConkey, even Brennan Thompson is out for the Broncos game due to a quadriceps injury.

That leaves them with rookie Tre’ Harris and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the outside, with Derius Davis filling in the cracks.

Chargers will be forced to rely on the green depth vs. a 2-2 Broncos, since McConkey’s not the only key player who’s out for Week 5. At this point, the Chargers aren’t even running out of options. They’re running out of bodies.

Chargers Week 5 Injury Report

Other than Johnson and McConkey, OT Joe Alt, safety Derwin James, and CB Donte Jackson are all ruled out for Sunday’s game.

This is the complete injury report.