Ladd McConkey Injury Update: Why Chargers’ WR Left Game, Return Status

The Chargers take on the Chiefs, and a loss against them will basically put an end to their season. The only hope they had heading into the kickoff was having wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Quinten Johnson back.

Well, McConkey didn’t stay for much longer to put up any significant plays vs. the Chiefs.

Chargers Ladd McConkey Out With Concussion

McConkey was ruled out with a concussion early in the second quarter against the Chiefs on Sunday, the team announced. McConkey played the opening two drives, catching a 17-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert.

It was McConkey’s first play since Week 4 vs. the Seahawks, a game that he also had to leave early due to a foot injury. Ever since, something or other has been holding McConkey back every week.

The same foot injury kept McConkey off in Week 5, too. He did suit up vs. the Broncos, but only in an emergency capacity. He has no official games on the inactive list yet (he didn’t take any snaps in Week 5, so not an exception from that point of view).

Before his foot injury, he was forced out early in the Week 2 game as well, due to a rib injury he sustained in Week 1 vs. the Falcons.

0-5, the Chargers need but a gulp of air to remain afloat in the season. McConkey’s head injury might have robbed Jim Harbaugh’s squad of it. Offense is the main reason why the Bolts can pull off a win. It’s all over the place, and McDaniel’s offense simply isn’t making sense to the players.

Chargers WR Depth Getting Seriously Concerning

McConkey’s shared chemistry with QB Justin Herbert was one of the only few things that got some of the scores in for the winless Chargers each week, saving them the absolute horror of going scoreless against any team.

McConkey going out puts that at risk, sure, but it also puts the entire WR depth, and ultimately, the offense, at risk.

Half of the Bolts’ receiving corps were already banged up. Winless on the season, Los Angeles entered Sunday already down leading pass catcher Tre’ Harris due to a hamstring injury.

Brennan Thompson suiting up was a game-time decision, but Harbaugh won’t put much pressure on him since he’s just coming off a quadriceps injury. Winless on the season. Tre’ Harris remains out due to a hamstring injury.

That leaves Herbert with Johnson alone, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith, whom the Chargers activated last minute for depth earlier this week.

As of now, the team is still waiting on the official scans and medical reports to gauge just how serious McConkey’s concussion is. But in a nightmarish scenario, if it does turn out to be severe enough to be placed on IR, or even worse, season-ending, Harbaugh and McDaniel would essentially be clueless on the receiving corps.

A situation like that would essentially force them to make an urgent trade for a reliable wideout for Herbert if they still have the hope they have held onto in their media appearances. A 6-loss season by Week 6 is an emergency enough.