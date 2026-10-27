Chargers Lose Rookie RB to NFC East Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers have been poached and have lost a member of the practice squad.

According to Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants have signed running back Greg Desrosiers to their active roster.

“RB Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve. Won’t be long term but has to miss four games. Giants are signing RB Greg Desrosiers off the practice squad from the Chargers.”

Desrosiers was an undrafted free agent in 2026 before signing with the Bolts’ practice squad. He has yet to play a professional snap, but logged 166 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

The running back played six collegiate seasons, logging 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, while registering 1,914 yards and 23 touchdowns in the pass game.

Now headed across the country, Greg Desrosiers is likely to make his professional debut.

Chargers In Unwanted Territory

After Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers are now the last winless team in the league.

“We’re going to look at everything,” Harbaugh told reporters after their sixth loss. “The job I’m doing, it starts with me. The plan is we’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches.”

LA had a bye in Week 7, which prevented them the opportunity of getting their first win of the season.

The Bolts have the worst-scoring offense and the 11th-worst scoring defense after Week 7. A positive? They have the number one overall pick in the 2027 draft.

If the season doesn’t turn around, the Chargers may make a coaching staff change.

Chargers May Make Coaching Staff Change

Mike McDaniel was one of the most sought-after coaches in the 2026 coaching cycle.

The former Miami Dolphins‘ head coach had multiple HC and OC interviews before eventually landing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Many believed Justin Herbert and the offense would be among the best in the league under McDaniel. But the opposite has happened.

Jason La Confora reveals that if the offense doesn’t improve soon, Jim Harbaugh could taken over playcalling duties.

“Multiple NFL executives in the last few weeks have mentioned to me that they believe Harbaugh at the very least would take over play calling duties coming out of the Chargers’ bye week, or he would reassign them internally,” La Canfora reported.

“The same executives also said that with the team winless, the odds of ownership hiring someone with a substantial salary from outside the organization seem very unlikely.”