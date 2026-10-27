Madison Beer Heckled by Chargers Fans at Disneyland

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he Chargers hit rock bottom. 0-6 for the first time since 2000, the team is in desperate need of a win, hoping to save their season and fight for their third consecutive playoff spot. Nothing has gone right for the team, particularly the offense. Led by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the Chargers’ offense is among the NFL’s worst, with quarterback Justin Herbert playing arguably the worst football of his career.

Herbert is struggling to adapt to the new scheme but some fans are attributing, whether jokingly or not, that his struggles are due to his relationship with singer-songwriter Madison Beer. Herbert and Beer started dating in 2025 before announcing their engagement in July. Since the engagement, Herbert has struggled and fans are starting to take their frustrations out on Beer. Beer recently recorded a Christmas special at Disneyland, where Chargers fans heckled her.

Beer Heckled by Chargers Fans

The heckles were not malicious, but while she was on stage, a fan yelled, “Fix the Chargers.” Beer responded with a smile as she threw her hands in the air in defeat, admitting that there is not much she can do. She has nothing to do with the team’s on-field performance, but fans naturally targeted her because of her relationship with the team’s quarterback and her appearances at games.

The Chargers are dead last in the AFC West by a lot, trailing the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2 Denver Broncos and 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders. The team was on a bye week in Week 7, but face a tough slate of games when they return. Starting with a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Chargers will then face the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Herbert’s Journey This Season

The couple got engaged on July 28 before training camp began. Since then, things have taken a turn for the worse on the field. Herbert has thrown for 1,141 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions through six games, throwing an interception in every game so far this season. In a Week 2 loss to the Raiders and a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he threw two crucial interceptions that impacted the results of the game. Herbert played well in his first two seasons playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh and desperately needs to turn things around if the team wants to be successful the rest of the season.

Beer has enjoyed a good year of her own, though. Before recording her Christmas special, she went the biggest headlining tour of her career. The Locket Tour went from May to July of this year, and spanned North America and Europe, concluding with a show at Madison Square Garden. The tour promoted her album, Locket, which includes songs such as ‘Make You Mine’ and ‘Bittersweet.’ ‘Make You Mine’ earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording, while “Bittersweet” marked her debut on the US Billboard Hot 100.