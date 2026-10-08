Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Makes Clear Omarion Hampton Statement

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the last winless teams in the league entering Week 5.

LA has the fourth-worst scoring offense in the league, averaging 16.8 points per game this season. The Bolts are also in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game.

While the offense is struggling, Los Angeles’ run game has been among the best in the NFL. Through four weeks of action, the Chargers are averaging 121.5 yards in the run game, the ninth-most in the league.

But despite being among the best, the Bolts’ run game has been without the team’s best rusher, Omarion Hampton, in the backfield.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was asked about a reporter about the lack of his use, with the OC giving a clear stance.

Mike McDaniel Gets Honest About Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton, the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is entering the 2026 season fully healthy after an injury-riddled rookie season.

In his first professional season, the running back ran for 545 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries. Now in his second year, Hampton is taking the right strides that were expected of him last season.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns, but is had nine carries in Week 4, his lowest of the season.

Mike McDaniel was asked by a reporter about Hampton’s use on offense and gave a clear answer.

“I don’t see any change in terms of the depth chart at all. I felt I was underutilizing a strength. I can’t make the statement more emphatic: it’s not because I lost any faith in [Hampton] at all.”

Keaton Mitchell, who the Bolts signed in free agency, had the most rushing attempts in the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The running back ran for 39 yards and didn’t log a touchdown.

While it can be explained as a scheme in different packages, leaving your best RB on the sideline does raise questions.

As noted, Hampton is taking all the steps to become a top-level running back in the league, almost topping his rookie season rushing touchdowns.

With still 13 more games left in the season, Omarion Hampton can get more snaps and solidify his spot as RB1.

Chargers Plagued with Injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to earn their first win of the season against divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos. But the team is dealing with numerous injuries that could prevent them from doing so.

In the injury report for Week 5, the Bolts have 18 players, a third of the team. If the injuries continue to rack up, it would be hard for LA to put out a squad against the Broncos.

If the Chargers continue to be hammered with injuries for the rest of the season, it could see the first losing season in the Jim Harbaugh era.