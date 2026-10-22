Winless Chargers Land Generational Ohio State Star Wide Receiver In 2027 Mock Draft

There is one silver lining to officially being the worst team in the 2026 NFL regular season after all. Per the early 2027 NFL draft order, the Los Angeles Chargers possess the No. 1 overall pick.

A 0-6 start provides the Chargers maximum leverage heading into the Nov. 10 deadline, but the real prize waits in the draft. Sitting atop draft boards isn’t just leverage for Joe Hortiz to stack future assets, it positions the Chargers to secure a generational talent next spring.

And ESPN’s Field Yates firmly believes the Chargers should take a swing for Ohio State’s star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, as he could be the saving grace to their offense. Given how lifeless this 0-6 offense has looked, bringing a rookie of Smith’s caliber to salvage their $262.5 million investment in QB Justin Herbert is a necessity.

OSU’s Jeremiah Smith to Chargers as No. 1 Overall

“A pathetic season so far for the Chargers can be traced to several factors, one of which is that the team has no difference-makers among its pass catchers,” Yates wrote in his 2027 mock draft. “The Chargers don’t have a single receiver in the top 50 for receiving yards per game, and they’re 29th in yards after the catch.”

“Smith is the most decorated wideout in Ohio State’s rich history, and he could be the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving TDs as soon as Halloween against USC. He has 984 yards and 12 touchdowns this season alone. His combination of size (6-foot-4, 222 pounds), speed, and force should immediately translate to the NFL. It has been 30 years since a wide receiver was taken No. 1 (Keyshawn Johnson in 1996). That is very much in play in 2027.”

Ladd McConkey has been Herbert’s go-to target, but lately, they haven’t worked. On top of that, the wide receiver has been suffering injuries week after week, severely limiting his performance. Behind him, the Chargers have some depth, but not the type of depth that could get them out of a 0-6 rut.

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Chargers potentially firing their offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, in the upcoming days, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has made no effort so far.

McDaniel was right beside Harbaugh during Tuesday’s practice, hinting that Harbaugh might not be ready to pull the trigger just yet.

Smith Fits Right into Mike McDaniel’s Offense — if He’s Still Calling the Plays by 2027

If McDaniel somehow survives this 0-6 dumpster fire and sticks around for next year, Jeremiah Smith is a match made in heaven for this system. The entire scheme runs on Shanahan principles that demand vertical threats and heavy zone movement.

Smith packs a rare mix of size, burner speed, and tight route-running that breaks defensive schemes wide open. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he gives Justin Herbert a legitimate top-tier “X” receiver on the boundary.

Even in a situation where McDaniel is no longer calling the plays, which is seeming more and more likely with each passing week, Smith is the type of player who would fit into any type of offense, and the oxygen to the drowning Chargers offense.

Hanging onto Mike McDaniel while the offense sinks to historic lows only delays the inevitable. If Jim Harbaugh refuses to make a coaching sacrifice during the bye week, Los Angeles is essentially mailing in the rest of the season.