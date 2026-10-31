Chargers Trade Idea Sends Former First Round Selection to NFC East

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, with some big moves having occurred already.

Teams with losing records are starting to let go of key pieces to prepare for a rebuild and the Los Angeles Chargers could be the next team to do so.

One NFL writer dropped a trade idea sending a former first-rounder to the opposite side of the country.

Trade Idea Sends Former First-Rounder to NY

The LA Chargers offense is the worst in the league, logging just 15 points per game. With the trade deadline coming up, the Bolts could get rid of unwanted/expensive assets.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has had a quiet season, but the rest of the offense has. Los Angeles declined the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, highlighting the lack of future he has with the Bolts.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report dropped a trade idea that would send the WR to the New York Giants.

“According to Schefter and Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers ‘insist they are trying to win games’ and have given ‘no indication’ that they’re looking to be sellers at the trade deadline,” Knox wrote. “However, Los Angeles’ stance doesn’t change the fact that it is the only winless team left in the NFL this season.”

“Even if the Chargers were clinging to playoff hopes, moving fourth-year receiver Quentin Johnston would make some level of sense… The New York Giants could provide Johnston with a great landing spot if he is on the move. New York is pushing for a playoff spot, has an intriguing collection of young offensive playmakers, and could use another dynamic receiver…”

Johnston has shown that he can be a quality player, logging two seasons with more than 700 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The former first-round pick could need a change of scenery to help his career.

If LA traded the wide receiver, they would likely get a Day 3 draft pick for Quentin Johnston, who is only 25 years old.

Chargers Make Coaching Staff Decision

Mike McDaniel’s first season with the Los Angeles Chargers hasn’t been going as hoped.

Having the worst-scoring offense, many believed the Bolts could make a coaching staff change and get McDaniel off the playcalling duties.

But head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the former Miami Dolphins skipper will continue to be giving the plays.

While it takes time for new offensive schemes to become comfortable for an offense, time is ticking for the team to reverse the season.

The Bolts look to earn their first win against city rivals, the LA Rams, in Week 8.