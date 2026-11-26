The Los Angeles Rams ran, not away from or just two, but through the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, and Blake Corum was the star of the show.

Corum rushed for 184 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries. It was the first time a back has logged at least 30 carries under Rams head coach Sean McVay, and the first time for the organization since franchise legend Todd Gurley did so in 2015.

“24 was feastin’,” the Rams posted on X on November 26.

“Blake Corum had 32 rush attempts for 184 yards with 99 of those coming *after* contact,” Stats and Schemes’ Tej Seth posted on X on November 25. “Despite the Packers playing a heavy box on 29 of his rushes, he still finished with a +0.19 EPA per rush (per @SumerSports).”

Corum, the 26-year-old 83rd overall pick of the 2024 draft, added 21 yards on a pair of receptions in the Rams’ 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams also featured Corum in an earlier post.

It said, “How we’re looking at Thanksgiving,” and included an image from “SpongeBob SquarePants” (a popular show of reference for the Rams) showing character Patrick Star saying, “He’s just standing there… menacingly.”

The he in reference was Corum, whom the post showed a close-up of, looking on before a play.

Blake Corum Leads Rams as ‘Pony Package’ Dominates Packers

Celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, Corum spoke candidly postgame about the supporting cast helping him achieve his historic game and about not feeling the fatigue that some might expect with such a significant workload.

His head-turning performance drew attention from NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Corum’s rushing yards are the second-most in a game this season, behind only Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson’s 194 yards in Week 3 against the Packers.

Corum outpaced (and outsnapped) fellow Rams RB Kyren Williams, who tallied 46 yards and 1 TD on 12 carries with a 4-19-0 line as a pass-catcher. Williams was also integral on at least one long scamper by Corum during the contest.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted how effective Corum has been over the past five weeks.

508 rushing yards

5.8 yards per carry

At least 5.3 yards per carry in every game

1 rushing TD in every game

Atkins also noted that Corum is on “a 17-game season pace of that play would be 1,727 yards and 17 TDs.”

Atkins previously called Corum the Rams’ “X factor,” and the former Michigan Wolverine has been proving himself to be just that

Rams HC Sean McVay Praised for On-The-Fly Offense

Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned that the Rams had not planned to work in so many 20 personnel (two backs, zero tight ends) looks, but injuries to several of their pass catchers at the position and at wide receiver facilitated the need for innovation “on the fly.”

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen praised McVay for the efficacy of the adjustments.

“If McVay somehow turns this Rams offense into a thing and builds a whole ship with pony personnel, it might be his finest work to date,” Nguyen posted on X on November 25.

Time will tell if the Rams can lean on these looks just like they did 13 personnel last season. Up next, they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three straight contests heading into that matchup.