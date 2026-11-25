Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are officially welcoming Kobie Turner back to their lineup, announcing the news amid a slew of roster moves.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on November 25, listing their transactions:

Activated, from Reserve OL Justin Dedich, DE Kobie Turner

Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) WR Brennan Presley

Turner, 27, has been sidelined since Week 6 with a groin injury. He is one of several top D-linemen who have missed time for the Rams this season. Aaron Donald made his debut in Week 2, while nose tackle Poona Ford is out for the season with a biceps injury.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft, Turner has yet to record a sack this season, but he has had 7.0 sacks or more in each of his previous three campaigns (24 total).

He has started 43 of 57 games played, including 39 of 40 since the start of the 2025 season.

Rams Get Kobie Turner, Justin Dedich Back

Dedich’s return could prove as impactful as Turner’s, with Rams center Coleman Shelton and guard Steve Avila both out for their Week 12 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Beau Limmer started at left guard in Avila’s place in Week 10, before the Rams’ bye.

Dylan McMahon stepped in for Shelton after the latter’s injury, and Bill Murray replaced him when he got hurt.

The hodgepodge offensive line further complicates the Rams’ offensive uncertainty.

They are without wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua and tight end Terrance Ferguson, the latter two of whom are out for the rest of the season. Adams could return following this contest, but it is up to the Rams to make it a worthwhile proposition.

Rams Elevate Brennan Presley for Packers Game

Turner and Dedich’s return bolsters the Rams’ trenches, while Presley maintains the status quo in the return game. He has appeared in one game for the Rams this season, in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Presley returned one kick for 20 yards in that contest.

This is notably the third and final time the Rams can elevate Presley from the practice squad this season. They will need to sign him to the 53-man roster to make him active again.