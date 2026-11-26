The Los Angeles Rams suffered a double injury blow during their 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night.

Sean McVay’s side extended their winning streak to five games at SoFi Stadium, improving to 7-4 and giving themself a big boost in their NFC playoff hopes.

However, the win came at a cost, with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen both suffering injuries.

The Rams are already dealing with several big absences, including star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Rams Lose Tyler Higbee & Davis Allen to Injuries Against Packers

Allen suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against Green Bay, having recorded two receptions for 14 yards.

The 25-year-old was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out in the third quarter.

Higbee also suffered a chest injury and was unable to make his way back to the field. The Rams’ official game recap confirmed both issues.

Head coach Sean McVay has increasingly leaned on his tight ends following the other injury issues in L.A.

Fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury that will require surgery.

Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare could see their responsibilities upgraded in the coming weeks, depending on the severity of Higbee and Allen’s injuries.

The Rams are yet to confirm a recovery timeline for either player.

Rams Continue Winning Streak Despite Mounting Injury Problems

Despite their growing list of injury concerns, the Rams did continue their impressive form against Green Bay.

Running back Blake Corum celebrated his 26th birthday by recording a career-high 184 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

No Rams running back has recorded more carries in a single game since McVay took over in 2017.

Kyren Williams added another 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, with L.A. finishing with 241 yards on the ground.

Offensive linemen Warren McClendon Jr. and Bill Murray were also hit with injury blows, and had to leave the game.

Luckily, McClendon was able to return, although the Rams were already without starters Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton.

Los Angeles now have eight days before their next game, when they welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to the West Coast next Thursday.

McVay will be hoping the extended break will allow Higbee and Allen additional time to recover.