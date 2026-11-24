Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has refused to rule out wide receiver Puka Nacua’s departure beyond the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old is approaching the end of his rookie contract and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a season-ending knee injury in the last few weeks.

With the Rams not living up to the hype this season despite having a strong roster, McVay has been constantly blasted with questions about the future of some of his stars.

The young star has established himself as one of the NFL’s leading wide receivers, but injury problems alongside off-field issues have complicated his contract situation.

As it stands, Nacua is expected to explore free agency next year.

Sean McVay Addresses Puka Nacua’s Rams Future

Speaking ahead of L.A.’s Thanksgiving Eve clash with the Green Bay Packers, McVay refused to shut down rumours of Nacua’s departure.

“Yeah, we have a lot of guys that are free agents.

“What I’ve tried to really do is focus on right here, right now.

“He’s obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future, but there are a lot of guys that fall under that category.”

Pressed on whether he could provide any assurances of the receiver’s future, McVay added: “I can’t say for certain anything.

“When you go through the amount of free agents that we have, Puka is a huge part of the conversation that you love, but there are also guys that are part of his draft class.

“There are mechanics that we’d like to be able to try to figure out how to keep these really good players and people that we love, and certainly Puka is at the forefront of our mind.”

Nacua’s Future Remains in Doubt

Despite McVay’s hints that he would like to keep Nacua in the side, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes the speedster’s future will remain unclear.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Fowler described the receiver’s future as: “Very uncertain. Up in the air as it pertains to his future with the L.A. Rams.

“On the field, he’s the best free agent of 2027 of any player.”

In the 2026 season, Nacua has played seven games, and tallied 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

He is currently averaging about his NFL average for receiving yards per game.

But whether he plays in a Rams uniform again is still up in the air.