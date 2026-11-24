The Los Angeles Rams will have the NFL stage to themselves Wednesday night.

Myles Garrett sounds ready for it.

Ahead of the Rams’ Thanksgiving Eve game against the Green Bay Packers, Garrett welcomed the chance to play in front of a national audience. Los Angeles shared his comments Monday, two days before the teams meet at SoFi Stadium.

“[We] get the opportunity to play and be the only show on… I think this is something we all look forward to,” Garrett said in the clip posted by the Rams.

The setting will be new. And the stakes will feel lofty.

Both teams are 6-4, and Los Angeles has a four-game winning streak heading into the contest.

Myles Garrett Welcomes Rams’ Thanksgiving Eve Spotlight

The Rams and Packers will play the first Thanksgiving Eve game in NFL history. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern on Netflix, with U2 scheduled to perform at halftime, per the Rams’ event announcement.

Garrett’s comments captured the appeal for the players with a chance to put their work before a presumably mammoth audience.

The Rams have won four straight, but Green Bay arrives with the same record. A fifth consecutive victory would give Sean McVay’s team a win over a fellow NFC playoff contender.

Both clubs had a Week 11 bye, giving them time to prepare for the unusual Wednesday kickoff. Green Bay aims to recover from a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in its previous game, as the Rams’ matchup preview noted. therams.com

Rams vs. Jordan Love as Playoff Race Tightens

Garrett and the defense may trade blows with Jordan Love, who has thrown for 2,838 yards with seven interceptions this season. Christian Watson has 916 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, per Los Angeles’ game guide.

Those numbers give the Rams plenty to prepare for despite Green Bay’s last result. Keeping Love from finding Watson downfield will be one task for a defense trying to help extend the winning streak.

Los Angeles has made adjustments of its own. McVay has used running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum together as injuries have changed his available personnel. He addressed that need Saturday in the team’s press conference recap.

“Our job is to adjust,” McVay said.