The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a crucial Week 12 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. Both teams enter the Thanksgiving Eve matchup with identical 6-4 records and are looking to strengthen their positions in the NFC playoff race. The game carries added importance as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Rams will debut their “Fearsome White” alternates in the national spotlight, honoring the legendary 1960s defensive line, the Fearsome Foursome. The debut will spotlight Los Angeles’ defense, which has suffered several injuries this season.

With key injuries on both sides, the matchup could shape postseason hopes. Green Bay seeks to bounce back from a loss to Minnesota, while Los Angeles aims to extend its four-game winning streak.

Myles Garrett Prepares for First SoFi Stadium Appearance

Myles Garrett has sent a three-word message to Rams fans ahead of his long-awaited home debut at SoFi Stadium.

Garrett shared a workout video on Instagram with the caption, “Get ready LA.” The post comes just hours before Los Angeles faces the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Garrett joined the Rams in a blockbuster offseason trade but missed his first home game after the team opened its season in Australia and a knee injury sidelined him for seven straight games.

His upcoming appearance gives Rams fans their first chance to see him at SoFi Stadium in a Los Angeles uniform. It comes as the franchise needs consistent defensive performances in the playoff race.

Another major development is the expected availability of the Rams’ entire core pass-rushing group. Garrett, Aaron Donald, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner are set to take the field together for the first time this season.

Turner’s return from a groin strain makes this significant; the developing defensive unit will face the Packers together for the first time.

The Rams hope to pressure Jordan Love consistently. Green Bay is coming off a 30-10 loss to Minnesota, where its offensive line allowed eight sacks.

Myles Garrett’s Injury Recovery and Status Against Packers

Garrett returns after a difficult first half of the 2026 season. Knee soreness led to an opening-week setback and placement on Injured Reserve on September 17.

Arthroscopic surgery kept him out for seven consecutive games.

The defensive star returned in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. He immediately made an impact, recording three sacks and giving the Rams an important defensive boost.

Los Angeles continued managing Garrett’s workload the next week. In Week 10 against Arizona, he played 17 snaps and recorded one pressure but no sacks in the Rams’ 34-6 win.

His limited workload raised questions about his recovery and ability to maintain his previous level of production. Before his return, Garrett had also acknowledged that he was not yet 100% healthy.

The Rams subsequently entered their bye week, giving the defensive end additional time to recover before the upcoming stretch of important games.

Garrett remained a limited participant in practice this week as the team continued managing his workload. However, his final injury status provides an encouraging update for Los Angeles.

He has no injury designation and is cleared to play against the Packers. His workout video and three-word message have heightened anticipation for his home debut.

With the Rams preparing to field their full pass-rushing group, Garrett’s availability could be a key factor in their defensive plans against Green Bay.