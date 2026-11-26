Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett believes his team has what it takes to become the best defensive unit in the NFL.

The Rams extended their winning streak to five games with a 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Thanksgiving Eve.

Garrett made his long-awaited home debut for the franchise after missing a big part of the season with a knee injury.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is now looking to help L.A. secure a playoff spot after a difficult start to the campaign.

Myles Garrett Makes ‘Gold Standard’ Claim About Rams Defense

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s win, Garrett claimed his ambition is to turn the Rams defense into the top unit in the league.

“We feel like we have what it takes to be the gold standard as far as defenses in the NFL”, he said.

“Getting everyone back healthy is a hell of an opportunity to go out and prove that.

“So, big plays, it’s not nothing new to any of us. We just got to go out there and do it.”

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner also returned from injury for the Packers game, meaning the Rams were able to finally field their leading pass rushers together.

Garrett, Turner, Aaron Donald, Byron Young and Braden Fiske make up a defensive front that will prove difficult to stop should the Rams reach the postseason.

Green Bay managed just 55 rushing yards on Wednesday and did not score a single point in the second half.

Rams Defense Faces Major Tests During Playoff Push

The Rams have recovered from a 2-4 start to the season and now sit at 7-4.

That is despite dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball.

Garrett made an immediate impact upon his return against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

L.A. have also discovered a new weapon in Blake Corum, who recorded a career-high 184 rushing yards against the Packers.

However, the Rams do face a tough end to the regular season, and still need to pick up some more wins.

Sean McVay’s side face the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, as well as two meetings with defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

Wednesday’s result could be huge for the NFC wildcard rice, with Los Angeles now holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Now, their attention turns to Patrick Mahomes and Co. as they prepare for another significant test against the Chiefs.