The Los Angeles Rams have received a huge injury boost ahead of their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Kyren Williams was a full participant in Monday’s practice after suffering a toe injury a few weeks ago.

The Rams have suffered plenty of bad injury news this season, but the latest practice report offered some encouraging news.

Williams leads the team with 616 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

He also has 38 catches for 267 yards with one touchdown this year.

The 26-year-old is crucial to how the Rams play, with head coach Sean McVay looking downbeat when he delivered the injury update during their Week 11 bye.

Closing in on 1000 total scrimmage yards, the NFC West side will be looking to Williams for some inspiration during the Thanksgiving period.

With Puka Nacua out with a season-ending surgery, and several other stars still sidelined, Williams will have to pick up the slack and lean on his reputation as one of the NFL’s most effective running backs.

Rams Ready To Shine During Thanksgiving

Sitting down with NBC while promoting his partnership with Invisalign, Williams appeared raring to go during the holiday period.

In particular, he is looking forward to playing on the big stage, starting with Wednesday’s game against Green Bay.

1000%,” Williams said when asked if he wants to play on holidays.

“As a kid, that’s what you grow up watching, like you grow up watching those games, obviously football games on Thanksgiving and basketball games on Christmas.

“You just know that people are sitting around watching, eating food, they got the games on, that’s just part of the holiday traditions — especially with Thanksgiving.

“This is my first turkey bowl in a way, and so just being able to be a part of this is as a football player is exciting.

“I just think being able to (play on holidays), as a true football player, as a true competitor and a lover of this game, that’s what you do for.

“You do it more for just the excitement of playing on a holiday.”

Kyren Williams Open to Representing USA at 2028 Olympics

While on the subject of playing in front of big audiences, Williams revealed he would be open to representing the USA at the 2028 Olympics.

Flag football has been added as an official sport, with NFL players permitted to play.

Games will take place in L.A., and Williams is intrigued by the possibility of turning out.

“I haven’t really given too much thought about playing in the Olympics in 2028,” Williams said.

“I think that’s just a really cool opportunity, though, for football players to be able to put on (the Team USA uniform) and get a gold medal in the Olympics.

“To me it’s so crazy, you never would have thought of that (being possible), and so if the opportunity does arise, I wouldn’t turn it down or anything like that.

“But it’d definitely be something different, and I haven’t really talked or heard too much of the guys talking about it or, but it’d be a cool opportunity, cool experience to be able to go compete.”