The Los Angeles Rams will be back in action on Wednesday for their Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and when they take the field, they will be quite shorthanded on offense. In a season full of significant injuries, the latest has seen superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua ruled out for the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery to repair an MCL injury.

With his season now over, Nacua is scheduled to hit free agency this upcoming offseason, and while he is an incredibly talented player, there are some concerns surrounding him that have led the Rams to not hand him a long-term contract extension just yet. However, they aren’t resigned to moving on from him just yet, with one insider hinting at the team’s plan for his impending free agency.

Insider Believes Rams Will Place Franchise Tag on Puka Nacua

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Nacua is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL right now. On the field, he is arguably the best wide receiver in the league currently. In just seven games this year, Nacua racked up 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns, as he essentially carried the passing attack on his own after Davante Adams landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

There are serious concerns surrounding Nacua, though. His bruising style of play results in him getting injured more often than a typical wide receiver (as evidenced by the fact that his season is already over). Off the field, Nacua has struggled to keep himself out of trouble, as he also just picked up a three-game suspension for an incident in which he allegedly bit a woman at a restaurant late last year.

The good news for Nacua is that he will serve that suspension over the next three games (even though he already wasn’t going to play due to his aforementioned injury), but it’s fair to wonder if he has already played his last snap for L.A. with free agency looming. Los Angeles clearly isn’t in a rush to give Nacua a long-term deal right now, but NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.org believes that the franchise or transition tag is very much on the table for him.

“Look for the Rams to slap a franchise or transition tag on the former All-Pro wide receiver this offseason. ‘That’s what I would do,’ one GM told me,” La Canfora reported.

What Should the Rams Do With Puka Nacua?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on October 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Based strictly on his on-field production, re-signing Nacua should be a very easy decision for the Rams. The problem is that there are several other variables that have to be considered when handing Nacua the sort of massive contract extension he is in line for. Slapping the franchise or transition tag on him feels like the best path forward, as it will allow Los Angeles to keep its options open.

Ideally, Los Angeles would be comfortable enough to give Nacua the sort of deal he is set to command, but his latest injury and suspension drama is just another example of why the team cannot afford to just give him what he wants and move on. There’s a big decision to be made on Nacua’s future, but for now, the Rams’ focus remains on finding a way to salvage their 2026 campaign.