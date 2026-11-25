The Los Angeles Rams have won four straight games to climb to 6-4. But they’ll have to finish the season without their best offensive weapon.

All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua had MCL surgery on Nov. 17, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters he’ll be out “a couple of months.”

That news came one day after the NFL suspended Nacua three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He’s serving the ban while on injured reserve. However, what happens after the season might be the bigger worry in Los Angeles.

Nacua’s rookie deal runs out after this season. And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, his future with the Rams is far from a sure thing.

Puka Nacua’s Future With the Rams ‘Seems Shaky’

Nacua’s future in Los Angeles has been up in the air for a while.

The Rams passed on an extension over the summer, even after his league-leading 129-catch season, because of his off-field issues. The plan was to come back to it later. Now Nacua will have missed 10 regular-season games, and that could make Los Angeles wary of handing him a monster deal.

“When healthy, Nacua is the top free agent in the entire class,” Fowler wrote. “But his future in Los Angeles seems shaky. … Multiple execs and sources I checked with this week believe the Rams’ best course is to tag him.

“Between the durability concerns and the three-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy, I’m just not convinced that the Rams pay him what it would take to keep him on a long-term deal — which is a lot.”

The franchise tag for receivers is projected at around $31 million in 2027. It could be LA’s best option to keep Nacua around and give him one more season to prove himself before committing to handing him a rich contract.

However, Fowler believes Nacua is “too accomplished” to take a cheap deal and even pitched George Pickens as a possible alternative, with Pickens’ market projected around $35 million per year.

Why the Rams Could Move on From Puka Nacua

Graziano doesn’t seem bullish on Nacua sticking around in LA, though he hasn’t completely written it off either.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question that they do an extension,” Graziano wrote. “But it’s tricky, because his performance on the field says he should be getting top-of-market, Jaxon Smith-Njigba-level money. … Fundamentally, I wouldn’t feel good about predicting that Nacua will be in a Rams uniform beyond 2027, and I wouldn’t be completely stunned if he were elsewhere next season.”

It’s easy to understand why there’s hesitancy from the Rams.

Nacua’s suspension capped a turbulent year for Nacua off the field. In March, a woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging he made an antisemitic remark and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve.

Nacua has denied the allegations through his attorney, and he entered a rehab facility in early March, according to his attorney, before the lawsuit was filed. The suspension also cost him three game checks worth about $961,167, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

That’s a far cry from July, when McVay said he hoped Nacua would be a Ram for a “really long time.”

On the field, Nacua is as good as it gets. He had 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. But Graziano pointed out that the Rams have moved on from stars before including Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey, and Marcus Peters.