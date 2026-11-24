The Los Angeles Rams could use aid at wide receiver.

One of the biggest names available might never get a call.

In a Nov. 24 post on X, Underdog’s Sosa Kremenjas relayed that ESPN insider Adam Schefter doesn’t expect the Rams to check in on Brandon Aiyuk.

That take comes after the San Francisco 49ers moved on from the veteran Monday. It also lands as Los Angeles waits on Davante Adams and will be without Puka Nacua for the rest of the season.

Adam Schefter’s Aiyuk Assessment Dampens Rams Speculation

Kremenjas described Schefter’s expectation about potential interest.

“Adam Schefter said he doesn’t think the Rams will check in on Brandon Aiyuk,” Kremenjas wrote.

Ultimately, it cools one possible way toward adding an accomplished receiver.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

His recent history brings doubts, though. Aiyuk hasn’t played since suffering a major knee injury in October 2024. His 49ers tenure then unraveled during a dispute that included missed team activities.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus brought up a more hopeful viewpoint earlier this month. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he said Aiyuk had passed a physical and was running routes and catching passes, NFL.com reported.

Rosenhaus also said he expected Aiyuk to join a team with an existing connection to him, whether through college or San Francisco. He framed that as a guess.

Rams Will Be Without Puka Nacua

The Rams’ need became more pressing with Sean McVay’s latest update on Nacua.

On Nov. 20, McVay said Nacua would miss a couple of months following MCL surgery. Asked whether the receiver would miss the rest of the season, he said, “you can pretty much say yes,” according to the team’s website.

Adams also continues recovering from a hamstring injury. McVay said in that update that the veteran wasn’t quite ready to return.

So, Matthew Stafford will work with a different group of receivers. He publicly backed those teammates earlier this month.

“I trust those guys to be in the right spots,” Stafford said, per the Rams’ website.

The Rams can build around that trust while looking at outside alternatives.

Aiyuk’s past production makes him an fascinating candidate, but his long layoff and off-field antics pump the brakes a bit.