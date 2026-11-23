The Los Angeles Rams have rulings to make at several spots in their passing game.

Two top receivers and two tight ends could reach free agency next spring.

That prompted a blunt question from The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

“The Rams are going to have decisions to make on pass catchers next spring,” Atkins wrote on X on Nov. 23.

He listed Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen as upcoming free agents. He then broached the age of the veterans and the limited receiving production behind them.

“Who’s the foundation?” Atkins asked.

Rams Have Expiring Contracts Ahead, Notably With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams

The contract calendar puts several decisions in the same offseason. Adams signed a two-year deal in March 2025. Parkinson joined on a three-year contract in March 2024.

Those agreements run through the 2026 season. Atkins’ list puts Nacua and Allen on the same timetable.

Nacua’s health adds a complication. On Nov. 20, the Rams reported that he would undergo MCL surgery and miss a couple of months.

Asked whether Nacua would miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McVay said, “you can pretty much say yes.”

On the other hand, Adams has been recovering from a hamstring injury. In that same update, McVay said a return after the Packers game remained possible.

The Rams must mull those recoveries alongside the contracts. They can bring players back, but each agreement will fashion how much of the group actually stays together.

Young Rams Tight Ends Have More to Prove

Atkins’ concern isn’t merely the pending free agents. He noted that Tyler Higbee and Adams will both be 34 next spring.

Behind the veterans, he counted 18 career catches for Terrance Ferguson and none for Max Klare. Those non-ideal totals framed his question about who will anchor the receiving group in the years ahead.

Los Angeles has invested in that future. The Rams selected Klare in the second round of the 2026 draft. In the team’s draft recap, McVay described a tight end who could contribute as a blocker and receiver.

As one can imagine, catch totals capture only part of a tight end’s work in McVay’s offense. But it’s currently undecided which TE could handle a larger receiving role.

Because in the end, keeping Nacua would keep the Rams rolling in terms of playmakers on offense. But if he ends up not being around, it’s not a trifling endeavor to replace that quality.