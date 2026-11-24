The Los Angeles Rams have a big-time decision about Puka Nacua.

Andrew Whitworth doesn’t believe the receiver’s knee injury should change the outlook for his next contract.

The former Rams offensive tackle offered that assessment during an appearance on “Up & Adams” in a clip from Nov. 24. The show described Whitworth’s stance plainly, which is Nacua’s injury not affecting his next deal.

It’s a hopeful viewpoint on a player approaching the end of his rookie contract. It also arrives as Los Angeles gets ready for a crucial run without its most productive receiver.

Andrew Whitworth Has Optimistic Puka Nacua Contract Outlook

The post accompanying Whitworth’s appearance emphasized Nacua’s long-term health and the importance of the Rams being able to trust his availability.

That’s the tension in his contract situation. Nacua has the production to command a massive investment. His current recovery gives Los Angeles a factor to weigh before making one, though.

According to the Rams’ injury update, coach Sean McVay said Nov. 20 that Nacua had decided to undergo MCL surgery that Tuesday. McVay put the recovery at a couple of months.

Asked whether Nacua would miss the rest of the season, McVay answered, “you can pretty much say yes.”

He also declined to look ahead to a possible playoff return.

That timeline puts attention on Nacua’s next season and next deal. While Whitworth is optimistic regarding the financial implications, the Rams still must make their own decision.

The production explains why that decision is a big one. Nacua’s official team statistics show 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. That works out to 10 catches and more than 102 receiving yards per appearance.

He also caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown against Washington in the game in which he suffered the injury. His final performance before the layoff simply reminded everyone of his value.

Sean McVay Addresses Nacua’s Future With Rams

McVay has recognized Nacua’s importance while leaving his contract outlook open.

Asked Monday about the receiver returning next year, McVay pointed to the Rams’ broader group of pending free agents, according to NFL.com.

“He’s obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future,” McVay said.

NFL.com identified a long-term deal, a franchise tag or allowing the free-agent process to unfold as potential paths.

Nacua’s rookie contract expires after this season.

The injury is one part of that discussion. The NFL also suspended Nacua for three games on Nov. 19 for violating its personal conduct policy. He is eligible for reinstatement Dec. 14.

All in all, when the offseason hits, the Rams will have to measure elite production against worries about availability.