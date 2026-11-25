Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett is looking forward to Micah Parsons’ return from injury.

The pair will meet on Thanksgiving Eve when the Green Bay Packers visit SoFi Stadium.

Parsons has not featured since tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos last December.

But the four-time All-Pro has been activated from his injury assignment.

The 27-year-old remains questionable for Wednesday’s match, but has reportedly been cleared to play.

Parsons’ return could spell trouble for L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford, especially with the Rams missing both Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton from their offensive line.

Myles Garrett Praises Micah Parsons Ahead of Injury Return

Speaking to the media this week, Garrett revealed that he and close friend Parsons have been in contact ahead of the Thanksgiving clash.

“I’m looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy,” Garrett said.

“I know he had to take some extra time, but the game is better when Micah Parsons on the field doing this thing.

“I’m happy to see him back out there. I’m proud of him, no matter what the outcome is.

“He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center.

“He’s smaller. He moves well. He has great get off. Supreme instincts. He really is the full package.”

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 appearances with Green Bay before suffering his injury.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys star has 65 total sacks across his NFL career and will be keen to help the Packers reach the postseason with seven games left to play.

Myles Garrett Preparing for Special Rams Home Debut

While Parsons is hoping to make his first appearance of the season, Garrett is gearing up to make his home debut in L.A.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has missed seven games this season following knee surgery. But he made an impressive impact against the Washington Commanders, registering three sacks and a forced fumble.

Garrett will fancy his chances of having that same impact against Green Bay, who lost 30-10 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Both the visitors and Rams have identical 6-4 records. But the hosts have the chance to record their fifth consecutive win.

Should the Rams deliver at SoFi, it will be a huge boost after a slow start cast doubt on their Super Bowl credentials this season.

Garrett himself will have plenty of motivation to gain bragging rights over his longtime friend.