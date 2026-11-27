The Los Angeles Rams have won five games in a row, largely despite having endured a rash of injuries, and that trend will need to continue amid the latest news on tight ends David Allen and Tyler Higbee.

Both players suffered injuries that prevented them from finishing the Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers.

How much more time they will miss remains unclear.

“#Rams TE Davis Allen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday night’s win over the #Packers, sources say,” NFL Network national league insider Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on November 27.

“Allen will head into the building today for a full evaluation, but these can often be 4-6 week injuries. Los Angeles is already banged up at TE.”

Allen, 25, is a former fifth-round pick, selected 175th overall in the 2023 draft.

The 6-foot-6, 253-pound tight end earned playing time through his blocking, but he has 15 receptions for 124 yards this season and has already tied his career high with 3 touchdown grabs for the Rams.

Davis Allen, Tyler Higbee the Latest Injury Concerns for Rams

Losing Allen was bad enough for the Rams, who entered Wednesday’s contest without tight end Terrance Ferguson and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Ferguson and Nacua are both out for the season.

The Rams also lost Higbee, a member of their 2021 Super Bowl team, during that contest.

“The Rams’ other TE, Tyler Higbee, has a chest contusion that will leave him “week to week”, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on November 27. “Higbee will have a chance to play Thursday night vs. the Chiefs, but the Rams need to see how he heals over the next week before any decisions are made.”

The Rams turned to unproven players at wide receiver and leaned on their running backs–Blake Corum and Kyren Williams–to get an impressive win in Week 12.

They have navigated myriad injuries to various positions all season. That was a big reason why they shifted their offense from 11 personnel to 13 personnel last season: injuries at the wide receiver position.

Now, though, Rams head coach Sean McVay is facing an even more extreme version of that.

Veteran Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare will be top TEs if Higbee joins Allen in missing game time, and the Rams still have rookie Dan Villari on their practice squad.