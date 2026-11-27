A former Los Angeles Rams captain will be on the sideline again after an injury decision on Thanksgiving.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed wide receiver Ben Skowronek on injured reserve Nov. 26, the team announced. Pittsburgh’s injury report listed a calf issue and showed him missing practice throughout the week before the Nov. 27 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Skowronek built his NFL career in Los Angeles, where he won a Super Bowl and earned a special teams captaincy. His latest hitch comes during his third season in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Place Skowronek on Injured Reserve

The Steelers shuffled their receiving group as Skowronek headed to IR.

Pittsburgh activated Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve and signed Max Hurleman to the active roster from the practice squad. Pittman had returned to practice Nov. 18 after going on IR in October.

Hurleman gave the Steelers a reason to expand his role. According to the team’s announcement, he caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles after a practice squad elevation the previous week.

Skowronek has four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown this season, according to his Steelers profile. His contributions have also extended to the coverage units throughout his career.

That work helped him stick in Pittsburgh after arriving on the practice squad in 2024. He finished that season with five catches for 69 yards, seven special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries. The Steelers then signed him to a two-year contract in March 2025.

He also spent time on injured reserve during that first Pittsburgh season before returning to the active roster in November.

Last season, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games for Pittsburgh, recording four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Skowronek Earned a Super Bowl Ring and Captaincy With Rams

Los Angeles drafted Skowronek in the seventh round in 2021, selecting the Notre Dame product No. 249 overall.

He quickly became part of a championship team. As the Rams noted in their review of the 2021 rookie class, Skowronek appeared in all four playoff games during their title run. He played 46 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVI and caught two passes for 12 yards.

His role grew the following season. Skowronek caught 39 passes for 376 yards in 2022 and added a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

One of his most memorable plays came during the comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders. His sideline catch helped set up the winning touchdown in Baker Mayfield’s Rams debut, a moment the club highlighted in its announcement of Skowronek’s eventual trade.

Teammates voted him a special teams captain in 2023. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games that year and finished his three Los Angeles seasons with 58 receptions for 575 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Rams traded him to the Houston Texans in May 2024. He later found a home in Pittsburgh, carrying the same receiving and special teams versatility that helped him snag his place in Los Angeles.