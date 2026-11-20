The Los Angeles Rams may have a way to keep Puka Nacua without settling his long-term contract this winter.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino.ca expects the Rams to hold on to their star receiver when his rookie deal expires after the season, with a franchise tag seeming to come first, followed by another push for an extension.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up using a franchise tag at first and then maybe trying to get him signed to something more team friendly by the middle of July,” La Canfora noted to Heavy Sports.

The Rams have made no official announcement about their plans for Nacua, who faces free agency in 2027 after a season marked by injuries and a three-game NFL suspension.

Jason La Canfora Sees Franchise Tag as Option for Puka Nacua

La Canfora said the suspension stems from issues the Rams knew about long before the NFL announced its decision Thursday. He added that Los Angeles had been open to extending Nacua’s contract in the past.

The query now is what kind of deal the two sides could reach.

La Canfora doesn’t expect Nacua to leave, but he sees a gap between what the Rams might offer early in the offseason and what the receiver might accept.

“I don’t see the Rams just letting him walk,” La Canfora said.

He added that Nacua “might not be ready to agree to a team friendly deal early in the offseason.”

A tag would keep Nacua under the Rams’ control for 2027 while the sides negotiate.

Under the NFL’s franchise tag rules, a tagged player and his team can still agree to a multiyear contract before the July deadline. The Rams would have to make the tag decision before free agency opens in March.

Injury, Suspension Add to Rams’ Contract Decision

Nacua has given the Rams plenty of reason to keep him. He caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season before injuring his knee and toe against Washington on Nov. 8.

But Los Angeles must make its contract decision without seeing him finish the regular season.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua underwent MCL surgery and will be out for “a couple months.” Asked whether the receiver was done for the season, McVay said, “you can pretty much say yes.”

The NFL suspended Nacua for three games Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy.

He can serve that suspension while on injured reserve.