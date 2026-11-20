Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua got a very good break on Thursday. Both he and the Rams have to be jumping with joy after the NFL’s suspension of the controversial receiver just so happened to coincide with Nacua being on the IR with a knee injury. His “suspension” will be served over the course of the next three games, three games that he was already going to miss because of his injury status.

As if that wasn’t fortunate enough for Nacua, this convenient “suspension” is going to be good for his bank account as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the following on social media: “The timing of Puka Nacua’s suspension could potentially save him a substantial amount of money in the long run. Suspended players lose game checks, and Nacua is still on his rookie deal as a former 5th-round pick. Serving it now will cost him a lot less than serving it on his next contract, which is expected to be far more lucrative.”

So, it seems like this entire “suspension” was simply designed to benefit Nacua and the Rams in every way imaginable. Nacua will get to play coming down the stretch for the Rams as they look to make the playoffs, something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the season when many thought the Rams were an unstoppable superteam. This just is not a great look for the NFL at all even if there is precedent for dishing out suspensions while players are on IR or injured.

Rams and Nacua are the big winners of this faux “suspension”

Keep in mind, Nacua was “suspended” for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This stems from an alleged incident that occurred earlier this year in which a woman accused Nacua of directing an antisemitic remark towards her before biting her. The NFL also issued a warning to Nacua that further misbehavior could result in banishment from the league, but those words ring somewhat hollow considering the fact that it seems Nacua and the Rams have been accommodated in this process.

Now, Nacua will likely earn a massive contract in the offseason, potentially in the same neighborhood as the one Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba earned last offseason, and he really won’t face any repercussions. One hopes that his conduct does not run afoul of the NFL’s personal conduct policy going forward, but the fact that he received what amounts to even less than a slap on the wrist for this violation does not make for much of a deterrence going forward.