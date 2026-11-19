The Los Angeles Rams finally have some clarity on Puka Nacua‘s situation. The All-Pro wide receiver is currently on injured reserve with MCL, PCL, and turf toe injuries that will sideline him at least three more games. But Nacua’s legal troubles and uncertain situation regarding his future in the league go back much further.

Back in March, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Nacua of biting her on the shoulder. He denied these allegations, later checking himself into a personal care facility.

Incidents like these often lead to suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. However, up until now, the Rams and Nacua had not received the league’s ruling on the matter. Now they have, and it comes with a pretty stern warning for Nacua.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Issued Potentially Career-Threatening Warning by NFL

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is suspending Nacua three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in relation to the March incident, effective immediately. Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14 and can serve his suspension while on injured reserve.

This is a huge break for Nacua and the Rams. It means he won’t miss any additional time beyond his stint on injured reserve, and Los Angeles will get one of their best players back for the stretch run of the season, as originally planned when he went on IR.

This led to considerable backlash from fans everywhere given the optics, but the process was fairly normal. Per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, the NFL and NFLPA negotiated this suspension as a settlement to Nacua’s case. The ruling is final and Nacua cannot appeal his suspension.

While the Rams are breathing a sigh of relief, Nacua isn’t out of the woods yet. Pelissero adds that Nacua was strictly warned by the league that any further violation of the personal conduct policy, include failure to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, could lead to additional punishment — including banishment.

This suspension might seem soft, but Nacua is on thin ice. His professional career could be in jeopardy if he continues down this path.

The Los Angeles Rams Face a Brutally Difficult Closing Stretch

Heading into their bye week, the Rams can take a moment to catch their breath and prepare for the home stretch of the season. Sitting at 6-4 and squarely in the playoff hunt, Los Angeles faces a tough closing slate that will define their season.

On the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, the Rams have a critical showdown with the Packers. That game alone could radically reshape the NFC wild card picture, and the Rams continue with games against the Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, Buccaneers, then a rematch with the Seahawks to close things out.