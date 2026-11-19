The Los Angeles Rams are navigating a challenging stretch of the 2026 NFL season as injuries and off-field developments continue to affect their roster. On injured reserve, Puka Nacua leaves the Rams without a key passing target.

Nacua’s absence comes at a crucial point in the season, as Los Angeles continues to compete while managing its roster amid several important personnel decisions. The wide receiver’s situation has also drawn attention beyond football after recent legal developments in his personal life.

With Nacua still on injured reserve, the Rams now face additional questions about his availability, return timeline, and the situation’s financial implications as the season progresses.

NFL Suspends Puka Nacua Three Games for Violating Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL has suspended Puka Nacua for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

The suspension is effective immediately, and the Rams wide receiver is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, December 14.

Nacua can serve his three-game suspension while on injured reserve, overlapping it with his current absence rather than waiting until he recovers.

Schefter confirmed Nacua missed Sunday’s game against Arizona, beginning his required four-game injured-reserve stint. The remaining three games will also count toward his suspension.

Nacua can serve his injury absence and suspension simultaneously, but his return depends on recovery and reinstatement.

After a woman sued Nacua in Los Angeles in March, accusing him of biting her shoulder, he denied the allegations and later entered rehab, Schefter reported.

The suspension adds another complication to the Rams’ season as they manage the absence of one of their most productive offensive players.

Puka Nacua’s Suspension Could Affect His Future Contract Earnings

Nacua will miss game checks during his suspension, but its timing could affect his long-term earnings.

The Rams receiver remains on his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth round in 2023.

According to Schefter, serving the suspension now could cost Nacua considerably less than serving it after signing his next contract.

Suspended players lose game checks, and his current rookie deal is expected to be worth substantially less than a potential future contract.

Nacua has established himself as a major offensive contributor in Los Angeles since entering the league.

His production has made his eventual contract situation an important consideration for the Rams as they evaluate their long-term plans.

Meanwhile, Nacua’s personal life has also drawn attention following his paternity dispute with former girlfriend Hallie Aiono.

The two recently reached an agreement covering custody, child support and other expenses related to raising their son, Kingston Nacua-Aiono.

A Los Angeles County judge approved the agreement, which was reached on October 27. The documents reportedly kept the details of their arrangement confidential.

With his suspension now overlapping his time on injured reserve, Nacua can serve the league’s penalty before potentially entering future contract negotiations.

His recovery and eventual return remain important for the Rams as they look to finish the season with their star receiver back in the lineup.