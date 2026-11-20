The big news for the Los Angeles Rams on Friday was that wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent surgery for his knee injury and will likely be out the rest of the season. It sure doesn’t seem like Nacua and head coach Sean McVay were completely on the same page, though. McVay made it very clear in his statement that Nacua “decided” to get surgery, implying that he didn’t necessarily have to choose that option.

Daniel Jeremiah of ESPN appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and reacted to McVay’s statement by saying, “It doesn’t sound like they were completely on the same page.” While McVay made sure to say that communication from Nacua’s side was very strong and open, what seems to be left unsaid is that Nacua could have chosen to forego surgery to try to either play through the injury or let it heal to the point where he could come back at some point.

Yet, Nacua likely made this decision because he is going to be a free agent in the offseason and he wants to be as healthy as possible to ensure he gets as massive a contract as he can. One might view that as selfish, but if he tried to play through the injury and ended up hurting himself even further then that could end up costing him a lot of money.

Rams face a tough path going forward without Puka Nacua

Still, McVay’s primary motivation is to win football games and try to get the Rams to the Super Bowl. That was the goal when the Rams swung massive trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in the offseason as they sought to create a “super team.” Aaron Donald even came out of retirement to try to give this team a boost as it looks to capitalize on the last few years with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.

This was an all-in season so from McVay’s point of view, if there is any chance for Nacua to come back he should hold off on any sort of season-ending surgery. Nacua is thinking about his long-term future though so he did what is best for himself, not necessarily what is best for the team’s ambitions.

Perhaps this will be the end of what has been a tumultuous relationship between Nacua and the Rams and if it is, perhaps it is fitting that it ended with McVay and Nacua not fully being on the same page.