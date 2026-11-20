The Los Angeles Rams have stayed firmly in the NFC playoff race despite injuries to several key players this season. At 6-4, Sean McVay’s team is competing for a postseason position while trying to maintain the offensive production that has helped it win four consecutive games.

Los Angeles will need consistent performances as it prepares for a challenging schedule, beginning with its Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Beyond the immediate playoff push, the Rams also face important roster decisions before the 2027 season.

Puka Nacua’s Knee Surgery Raises Major Rams Contract Questions

Puka Nacua is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March. https://t.co/exxi6ndUPr pic.twitter.com/HHXc5UWkn5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2026

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that Puka Nacua has undergone knee surgery and is likely done for the season, citing head coach Sean McVay. Meirov also reported that the Rams receiver is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2027.

The developments leave Los Angeles facing two important questions: how to replace Nacua’s production for the rest of the season and how to approach his future contract.

Nacua had recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games before his injury.

His season ended after he hurt his knee and toe on the final offensive play against Washington on November 8.

He had previously recorded 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Rams placed him on injured reserve after diagnosing him with a sprained MCL, PCL, and turf toe. McVay later confirmed that Nacua underwent MCL surgery and would be out for a couple of months.

His absence leaves Stafford without one of his most productive receiving targets.

Davante Adams could take on a larger role when he returns from his hamstring injury, while Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels and Konata Mumpfield will have opportunities to contribute.

Nacua’s March free agency adds another layer to the situation. The Rams must decide whether to pursue a long-term extension, consider other contract options, or let him hit the open market. No decision has been announced, leaving his future an important question for the organization.

While the injury and contract situation create significant challenges for Los Angeles, another league decision has added to the complications surrounding Nacua’s absence.

NFL Suspension Adds Another Complication for Puka Nacua

The NFL suspended Nacua for three games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced on November 19.

The suspension took effect immediately, with the receiver eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

Because Nacua was already on injured reserve, he can serve the suspension during his injury absence.

The league’s decision therefore does not simply add three more games to his recovery timeline.

The suspension followed a civil lawsuit filed against Nacua in March. The lawsuit included allegations of assault and battery, including an accusation that he bit a woman and made an antisemitic remark.

Nacua’s attorney denied making the alleged remarks and described the biting incident as horseplay.

The Rams now have to manage his recovery while assessing the longer-term implications of his upcoming free agency.

His eventual availability will depend on his rehabilitation and eligibility to return, while the team continues its push for a playoff place.

For Los Angeles, replacing Nacua’s production is the immediate challenge. Deciding how to handle the future of one of its leading offensive players will be another significant task.