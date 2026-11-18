Matthew Stafford took a far more pragmatic approach to addressing a looming situation for the Los Angeles Rams than did his wife, Kelly Stafford.

Already mired in a trying season due to injuries around him, Stafford spoke candidly about the Rams facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, a game that will be played on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

That gives the Rams 10 days between games rather than the standard 14 coming off their bye.

“It is [another obstacle], but everybody’s dealing with some version of it themselves in the NFL. It’s what you sign up for, man. Sports is great. Everybody wants to watch our game. We understand it. We’ll play whenever they put the ball down,” Stafford said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on November 17.

“Obviously, there are some moving parts, and I think the biggest thing is when you do that, just making sure that guys have the opportunity to recover. You know, most teams in a bye week may not quite get a player back if you’re playing on that Wednesday that you would have had back on a Sunday. And so, those things can really affect the outcomes of games. And, obviously, we’re at the mercy of whatever is to be said of our schedule. That’s where it’s tough. But you know what? Keep moving and get ready to rock and roll.”

Kelly Stafford shared a clip of those remarks on her Instagram story on November 17. That is two weeks to the day after her rant on the subject.

“I had to take a second off my workout because I keep getting updates and words like, ‘Oh, well, after the bye week, they’ll be back. After the bye week, he’ll be healthy. Not for the Rams, though, because they didn’t get a bye week,” Stafford said in a video on her Instagram story on November 3.

“I’m confused on how we forgot to give us a bye week. If you guys want to go look at the schedule and show me where there is a bye week–where there are 14 days in between games–I’d be ecstatic. But doesn’t exist. Thanks, NFL!”

Compounding Kelly Stafford’s point, the Rams play again 11 days later in Week 13.

Matthew Stafford Stars in New NFL Ad for Packers Game

While the Staffords addressed the non-bye controversy, Matthew Stafford also appeared in an ad for the NFL. It was to promote the Wednesday matchup against the Packers.

In it, the reigning MVP says, “You know whose house this is, right?” It is a nod to LA hosting this showdown against two of the top teams in the NFC as the playoff push begins in earnest around the league. He also played on Thanksgiving every year with the Detroit Lions.

Later, Stafford says he has “been doing this since Micah [Parsons] was in middle school.”

That line garnered laughing emojis from Kelly Stafford in the caption of the video posted on her IG story. Notably, the Packers expect Parsons to make his 2026 debut in that contest.

Stafford, who joined fellow former MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in receiving a new special edition trading card from Topps, and the Rams are navigating myriad issues. However, their approach remains focused on controlling what they can, even amid adverse circumstances.