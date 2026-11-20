Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua found out on Thursday that he’s suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The two-time Pro Bowler is already on injured reserve. He’s suffered sprains to the MCL and PCL in his right knee, plus turf toe. Because of that, he’ll serve the suspension without missing any time he wasn’t already going to miss.

However, there was some question about whether he’d push back on the ruling Spoiler alert: he won’t.

Puka Nacua Won’t Fight NFL Suspension

James Palmer said on Prime Video’s pregame show Thursday night that Nacua is accepting the punishment.

“The league has been investigating Puka Nacua for some time,” Palmer said. “He’s not going to contest this. He is going to serve the three-game suspension. Now, I have been told it is 100% coincidence that he is serving this suspension while he is currently on IR.

“He’ll be reinstated into the league on Dec. 14, and I’m told that if there are any further violations of the personal conduct policy, there will be substantial discipline. Remember, this is all going on while the Rams and Puka Nacua are trying to work their way potentially through a massive contract extension that is on the horizon.”

It should be noted that an appeal was never really on the table.

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL and NFLPA negotiated the suspension as a settlement, meaning the ruling is final. It also takes the ability to appeal the suspension out of Nacua’s hands.

Still, Nacua will lose out on $961,167, or one-sixth of his $5.767 million base salary.

The punishment stems from a civil lawsuit filed in March. A Los Angeles woman alleges Nacua made an unprovoked antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve 2025. Nacua’s attorney denied that he made the remarks and called the biting “horseplay.”

The league also warned Nacua that any further violation — including not meeting the conditions of his diversion program — could lead to “banishment from the League,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Puka Nacua’s Contract Extension Looms Large

As Palmer pointed out, the timing of all this isn’t ideal for Nacua.

The 2023 fifth-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract. In August, he hired WIN Sports Group. That’s the same agency that helped Jaxon Smith-Njigba land a record $168 million deal and Zay Flowers’ $140 million extension.

But the two sides never got close to a deal before the season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said in August not to expect a Nacua extension before Week 1. Head coach Sean McVay and Nacua seemingly confirmed that in their press conferences.

There’s no question about what kind of player he is on the field, however.

Nacua led the NFL in catches (129) last season. He also finished second in receiving yards (1,715) on his way to his first All-Pro nod. He was on a similar pace this year with 70 catches, 715 yards, and four touchdowns in seven games before getting hurt in the Nov. 8 win over the Washington Commanders.

So the question is how much his off-field issues will affect the Rams’ willingness to pay him what he’ll likely be looking for.

The 6-4 Rams have won four straight games without Nacua. He’s eligible to return from both IR and his suspension when Los Angeles hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.