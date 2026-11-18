The Los Angeles Rams are entering their Week 11 bye with momentum after putting together one of their strongest stretches of the season. A 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games and improved their record to 6-4.

However, the Rams lost multiple offensive linemen to Arizona, creating uncertainty about protection for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Those injuries could become particularly important as Los Angeles prepares for a difficult matchup against Green Bay.

The Packers are also heading toward Thanksgiving Eve, with their own roster situation to monitor.

Matt LaFleur Reveals What Micah Parsons Must Clear Before Rams Game

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is targeting the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Rams for Micah Parsons’ return.

However, LaFleur made clear that the defensive star still has hurdles to clear before receiving final approval.

“Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time. There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go. He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week,” LaFleur told reporters.

Parsons is working toward his first game appearance in more than 11 months after suffering a torn ACL and undergoing meniscus surgery in December 2025.

The injury ended his previous season during a Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Green Bay opened his 21-day practice window on November 4, allowing him to begin working toward a return.

The Packers have closely monitored his potential comeback, hoping to have their leading pass rusher available for the second half of the season.

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and 83 quarterback pressures in 14 games during his 2025 season with Green Bay.

He has not appeared in a regular-season game in 2026 because of the knee injury.

His return would give the Packers another major defensive weapon as they pursue a playoff position. However, LaFleur’s comments make it clear that November 25 remains a target, not a confirmed return date.

Rams Lose Coleman Shelton for Weeks as Dylan McMahon Lands on Injured Reserve

The possibility of facing Parsons creates another concern for Los Angeles, which is dealing with multiple injuries along its offensive line.

Starting center Coleman Shelton suffered a hamstring strain against Arizona and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The situation worsened when backup center Dylan McMahon also injured his knee after replacing Shelton.

The Rams subsequently placed McMahon on injured reserve. He suffered a partially torn patellar tendon.

Los Angeles had to make immediate adjustments against Arizona.

Beaux Limmer moved from left guard to center, while Bill Murray entered at guard. Murray played 49 snaps in his Rams debut and his first NFL action since 2024.

The Rams were already without Steve Avila, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Losing both Shelton and McMahon leaves the team with additional questions to address during the bye.

Despite the injuries, Stafford was sacked only twice in the victory, and the offense scored 34 points.

Head coach Sean McVay praised the group after the game, saying, “I’m proud of where the group’s at, and it’ll be good to just be able to take a deep breath and take a step back.”

The Rams will use the break to assess their offensive line before hosting Green Bay. With Parsons potentially returning, protecting Stafford could become an even bigger challenge for Los Angeles.