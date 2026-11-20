The Los Angeles Rams already knew Puka Nacua would miss their next three games.

His NFL suspension will run through those same games. Now Ian Rapoport says that overlap was wanted.

“The timing is something he and his team wanted. It is not coincidental,” Rapoport said in a SportsCenter segment he posted Friday.

That account differs from what reporter James Palmer said Thursday.

Palmer reported that he had been told the overlap with injured reserve was “100% coincidence.” Rapoport did not identify who made the timing decision or say that the NFL changed its suspension rules for Nacua.

Ian Rapoport Addresses Timing of Puka Nacua’s Suspension

The NFL suspended Nacua Thursday for three games without pay for violating its personal conduct policy. The punishment began immediately, while the receiver was already on injured reserve.

Nacua hurt his knee and toe in the Rams’ Nov. 8 win over the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve Nov. 12. He missed the following game against the Arizona Cardinals and must sit out at least three more under the injured reserve designation.

Those remaining games — against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — also count toward his suspension. The Rams have a bye this week.

Players can serve NFL suspensions while on injured reserve; the arrangement is allowed under league rules, per NFL.com.

When Can Puka Nacua Return to the Rams?

Nacua is eligible for reinstatement from suspension Monday, Dec. 14, after the Rams face the 49ers. His first possible game back from injured reserve is Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys, provided he is healthy enough to play.

Rams coach Sean McVay said last week that the team put Nacua on injured reserve because it needed a roster spot. McVay said the move did not change the receiver’s expected recovery timeline.

Nacua still has a financial penalty.

ESPN reported that he will lose approximately $950,000 in game checks. Before the injury, he caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.