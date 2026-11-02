LA Rams Deliver Bad News on Young Running Back Amid Extensive Medical Roundup

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with myriad injuries, including one to Dean Connors.

Connors is a dual-threat rookie undrafted free agent who stood out in the preseason. His injury will sideline him for some time, per Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“Dean Connors ended up breaking his hand, and he’ll have surgery today,” McVay told reporters on November 2. That’ll probably put him out–we’ll have to do some different things as far as the roster mechanics–but he’d be a candidate for IR.”

Fortunately for the Rams, that was the worst of the news that McVay announced on Monday.

TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson provided bullet points with some of news in a post on X on November 2 following McVay’s media availability:

Jaylen Watson aggravated shoulder again, will take things a day at a time and see what status looks like as week goes on

Trent McDuffie (back) ‘came in feeling better than maybe what we expected,’ will be monitored as week goes on

Colby Parkinson (rib) ‘making really good progress’

Grant Stuard injured his hamstring in pregame warmups yesterday, he’s week-to-week

Dean Connors broke his hand and needs surgery, is a candidate for IR

Connors was one of the last updates that McVay provided.

“Jaylen Watson aggravated his shoulder again yesterday. We’ll see what his status looks like as the week progresses. Came in, had some good strength. Feeling good and optimistic, but we’ll kind of take his status a day at a time and see where he’s at by the time the game rolls around. Trent, obviously, got the knee to the back. Came in feeling better than, maybe, what we expected,” McVay said.

“Those guys are so d*** tough, and we’ll just kind of monitor him as the week goes as well. Colby’s making really good progress with the injury that kept him out.”

Rams Announce Dean Connors Surgery Amid Injury Updates

McVay continued, announcing that special teams maven Grant Stuard suffered a hamstring injury during “pregame warm-ups. That’s why he wasn’t on some of the other phases. He took part as the PP [personal protector/upback] on the punt team, but he’ll be kind of week to week. We’ll see how he how his week goes.

“Steve felt a little something in his hamstring, Steve Avila, but should be good to go. So, he can still be the explosive athlete that we know he’s capable of being. But that’s kind of where we’re at as far as injuries are concerned.”

The Rams have navigated injuries at every position group this season, so Connors–who was backing up Kyren Williams and Blake Corum–being their biggest loss is relatively positive.