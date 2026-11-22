The Los Angeles Rams have lost Puka Nacua for the rest of the season.

One detail about his knee surgery caught Dr. David Chao’s attention.

“Rare to need isolated MCL surgery,” Chao wrote on X on Nov. 22.

Rare to need isolated MCL surgery https://t.co/tVbUHDIcGK — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 22, 2026

The Pro Football Doc account shared that comment above a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter said team doctor Neal ElAttrache performed the operation, which should have Nacua healthy for the 2027 season.

The recovery carries a steep cost for Los Angeles. According to Schefter’s report, detailed by Rams Wire, Nacua faces four to five months of rehabilitation. That rules out a return for the playoffs, should the Rams qualify.

Why David Chao Flagged Puka Nacua’s MCL Surgery

Chao focused on the need to operate on the medial collateral ligament, which runs along the inside of the knee.

That observation has broader medical context. Hospital for Special Surgery explains that most MCL injuries heal without surgery. Rest, bracing and physical therapy commonly form the treatment plan.

The hospital notes that surgery can become necessary when the ligament fails to heal and restore stability. A complete tear at its attachment to the shinbone can also require an operation. Those are general treatment considerations; Nacua’s reported surgical details remain limited.

Schefter reported that three doctors recommended the procedure. His report said the rest of Nacua’s knee checked out clean aside from the MCL.

Earlier updates had described MCL and PCL sprains, along with turf toe. The Rams confirmed that initial injury combination following their Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders.

Chao had already anticipated a lengthy absence. In a Nov. 20 Sports Injury Central breakdown, he described the outlook as “season-ending for all intents and purposes.”

Rams Must Finish Season Without Their Star Receiver

Nacua finished with 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. Rams Wire noted that his 10 receptions per game marked a career high.

That volume shows how much the offense must replace. Los Angeles loses a receiver who averaged more than 100 receiving yards each time he played this season.

Sean McVay had prepared for an lengthy unavaiability before Schefter’s update. On Nov. 20, the coach said the team should plan to finish without Nacua, according to the Rams’ website.

“Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, so that’ll be a couple months for him,” McVay said.

Davante Adams is another concern as he recovers from a hamstring injury. McVay said Adams could return for the game after the Green Bay Packers matchup, while stressing that the receiver needed more time. Earlier today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided a mid-December return update for Adams.

Nacua’s recovery also reaches into an important offseason. The 25-year-old is finishing his rookie contract and is scheduled for free agency in March.

The Rams must finding enough production to keep their season alive in the near term. As for Nacua, the reported target is a healthy return in 2027.