The Los Angeles Rams drafted Taylor Rapp in 2019.

Seven years have gone by, and their former safety has secured a place on an NFL roster.

The Denver Broncos promoted Rapp from the practice squad to their active roster on Nov. 21, one day before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is his second promotion to Denver’s 53-man roster this season.

Rapp, 28, has done more than fill a seat on the sideline. He played in each of the Broncos’ last four games and took 72.1% of the team’s defensive snaps in those appearances, according to Denver.

He has 18 tackles, including six against the Seattle Seahawks and six against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Rapp Returns to Broncos’ 53-Man Roster

Denver first promoted Rapp to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31.

The club released him Nov. 6, then brought him back to its practice squad and elevated him for the next game. He played against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 8 and made four tackles.

Those moves kept him available while the Broncos dealt with injuries at safety.

Brandon Jones is questionable against the Raiders because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in all three practices. Talanoa Hufanga, sidelined since Week 5 with an ankle injury, carries no game status and is expected to return, pe the Broncos’ injury report.

Rapp’s promotion doesn’t tell us whether Jones will play Sunday. It does put an experienced defender on the active roster if Denver needs him.

Rapp has started one of his four games with the Broncos this season.

Former Rams Safety Helped Win Super Bowl LVI

The Rams chose Rapp in the second round of the 2019 draft. He went on to start 48 of his 57 regular-season games in Los Angeles, the team noted when he left for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

His best year with the Rams came during their Super Bowl run.

Rapp started all 17 regular-season games in 2021 and had 94 tackles and four interceptions. He recorded seven tackles in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, according to the Bills’ media guide.

He then started all 16 games he played for Los Angeles in 2022, finishing with 92 tackles and two interceptions.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Rapp landed with Denver this year. The Broncos signed him in August, released him six days later and brought him back to the practice squad in September.

Coach Sean Payton saw a use for the veteran even after the preseason cut.

“We’ve played against him, he’s smart, which is a great trait to have as a safety,” Payton said in August, according to the team. “He’s a good tackler, he can play down over the slot, he’s got versatility.”

Rapp has had to work through more roster moves since then.

And on Saturday, Denver made room for him again to signal his noteworthy importance unlike a typical practice squad player.