The Los Angeles Rams now have a straight-up answer about Puka Nacua’s chances of returning for the playoffs.

It’s the news they feared.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 21 that the receiver faces four to five months of recovery following MCL surgery. That timeline rules him out for the rest of the season, including the postseason.

Head coach Sean McVay had told reporters to plan for Nacua’s absence. Schefter’s report puts a firmer timetable on the injury and closes the door on a late return.

Puka Nacua’s Recovery Timeline Ends Playoff Hopes

McVay discussed the surgery on Nov. 20, saying Nacua had chosen to undergo the procedure three days earlier. The receiver suffered MCL and PCL sprains, along with turf toe, against Washington in Week 9.

At the time, McVay described the recovery as “a couple months,” according to the Rams’ website. Asked whether Nacua would miss the remainder of the season, he replied, “you can pretty much say yes.”

The coach stopped short of discussing a postseason comeback.

“That would be getting way far ahead, so haven’t thought about that,” McVay said.

Schefter’s update supplies the answer to that question. Los Angeles must prepare for any playoff run without Nacua.

The Rams have other injury concerns in the passing game. Davante Adams has been recovering from a hamstring injury, while Terrance Ferguson has dealt with ankle and hamstring issues.

McVay said Nov. 20 that Adams did not appear ready yet. He left open the possibility of a return in the game following the Packers matchup.

Rams Have Changed Their Offensive Approach

Los Angeles responded well during its 34-6 victory over Arizona.

With Nacua, Adams and Ferguson sidelined, Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players.

He finished 18 of 26 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, the team’s website noted. No Ram caught more than three passes.

That spread gave the offense several ways to move the ball. Three players caught touchdown passes, and the Rams found production across their receivers, tight ends and running backs.

Stafford found Konata Mumpfield for gains of 27 and 44 yards. Tutu Atwell added a 31-yard reception, and Xavier Smith scored on a 22-yard catch. Those plays showed Los Angeles could still gain yards downfield while sharing targets among several players.

McVay has changed his personnel groupings, too. The Rams used Kyren Williams and Blake Corum together and leaned on formations with three tight ends.

“Our job is to adjust,” McVay said in the team’s Nov. 21 practice report.

The next bout comes against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25. Both clubs head into that game at 6-4, with playoff positioning at stake.