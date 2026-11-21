The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a difficult stretch involving star wide receiver Puka Nacua, whose recent off-field issues and injury have complicated his availability for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has been placed on injured reserve after suffering knee and toe injuries, leaving the Rams without one of their most productive offensive players.

Nacua’s injury situation became more complicated this week after the NFL announced a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

An offseason incident led to a civil lawsuit against the Rams receiver and his suspension. Surgery now clouds his recovery timeline, leaving Los Angeles unsure when its star could return.

Samson Nacua Sends Defiant Message After Puka Nacua’s NFL Suspension

After the NFL announced Puka Nacua’s three-game suspension, his brother Samson showed support by sharing the Rams’ video celebrating Puka’s recognition as an AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year finalist last season.

Alongside the video, Samson posted a strong message on Instagram, writing, “Best in the FCKING WORLD 12 ❤️‍🔥🙏🏽 / Thank you God for all this!! We fall 7 but stand up 8 ❤️‍🔥🙏🏽”.

The message came on Thursday, following the announcement of Puka’s suspension.

Samson’s post highlighted his continued support for his brother as the wide receiver faces criticism and uncertainty surrounding his NFL future.

The league suspended Nacua after reviewing several offseason incidents, including a civil lawsuit filed in March accusing him of biting a woman at a New Year’s Eve gathering.

The NFL suspended Nacua for violating its personal conduct policy.

He can serve the suspension while on injured reserve, meaning the disciplinary action will overlap with his recovery period.

Puka Nacua’s Knee Surgery Could Keep Him Out Until the Playoffs

Nacua’s suspension is not the only setback the Rams receiver faces.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that Nacua underwent MCL surgery and is expected to miss a couple of months.

Nacua sprained his MCL and injured his toe in a hard hit on the Rams’ final play of their November 8 Week 9 win over Washington.

He was placed on injured reserve November 12.

McVay said the team considered surgery after discussing the best approach for Nacua’s long-term recovery and return to performance.

“There’s a lot of thought and conversations that go into whether you’re going to [have surgery] and what’s the best plan of action for return to performance for him, not exclusive to this year, but for his career moving forward,” McVay said.

Nacua has recorded 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

His absence leaves a significant gap in the Rams’ offense as they continue their push toward the playoffs.

A postseason return remains possible, but McVay has not provided a firm timeline.

Nacua is also nearing the end of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, adding another layer of uncertainty.

For now, the Rams will have to manage without their star receiver while he recovers from surgery and serves out his suspension.