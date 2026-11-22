The Los Angeles Rams have clawed their way back from a slow start to the 2026 campaign, but they now find themselves dealing with some potentially catastrophic injury issues. During the team’s bye week, it was revealed that superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent surgery to repair an MCL injury that will bring his year to a premature end.

Losing Nacua is a big blow, especially when considering how much work he was doing on offense with Davante Adams on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. While Nacua’s season is over, Adams is expected to return at some point this year, but according to one NFL insider, it sounds like it will still be a couple of weeks until he’s back on the field.

Davante Adams Targeting Mid-December Injury Return for Rams

As has been the case since he entered the league, Nacua has been instrumental to the Rams’ success in the air. In just seven games of action, Nacua managed to rack up 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the most productive wideouts in the league on a per-game basis. Without him, L.A. could be in trouble on offense.

There’s no real candidate to replace Nacua until Adams finds his way back onto the field. In six games this season, Adams has caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns, but it is worth noting that most of that production (15 REC, 332 YDS, 2 TD) came during a brief two-game stretch earlier in the season where Nacua was not on the field.

At this point, Los Angeles is going to have to try to keep itself afloat until Adams can get back from his injury. While he won’t be playing in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, he could conceivably return in Week 13 if head coach Sean McVay is to be believed. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it sounds more likely that he won’t be back until midway through December.

“There was an outside chance that he’d be back Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. That is not going to happen,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “I know Sean McVay mentioned him potentially being back the next game. Sounds to me like a long shot, so middle of December, around there for Davante Adams.”

Rams Must Find a Way to Hold on Until Davante Adams Returns From Injury

Getty The Rams have laid out a realistic timeline for Davante Adams’ return.

In the Rams’ first game without either Adams or Nacua on the field, they cruised past the Arizona Cardinals, but considering how they were down to their third-string quarterback for this game, anything less than a blowout win would have been a disappointment. Tougher challenges await, such as the team’s upcoming clash against the Packers.

The sooner Adams can get back on the field, the better off Los Angeles will be. It is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture, so pretty much every game from here on out is a must-win for this team. The Rams may be on their bye week, but with their Week 12 clash against the Packers scheduled for Wednesday, they are already back in the building preparing for this big game.