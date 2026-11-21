Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams received some encouraging news from the NFL ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders, including specifically regarding Kyren Williams and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson.

The NFL announced its disciplinary measures for the Week 10 slate of games on November 21.

Among the fines levied, Wilson was docked $12,537 for “unnecessary roughness” and what the NFL ruled was “striking/kicking/kneeing” in Week 10.

It happened during the third quarter on a second-and-12 play from the Cardinald 32-yard line. Williams took a handoff up the middle, gaining 2 yards on the play. Wilson made the tackle, but not cleanly, per the NFL’s decision.

This is the first fine for Wilson this season, and it is the full standard amount for first offenses.

If Wilson is called for another striking/kicking/kneeing penalty, Wilson could face a fine as high as $18,507.

Notably, officials did not flag Wilson for the infraction during the game. However, part of the NFL’s review process is going back and doing exactly that: docking players for infractions, called or not, whenever warranted.

Rams Get Good News Amid Fine Over Kyren Williams Play

No Rams players received fines for infractions committed last week. That holds up after officials did not flagged anyone for fineable offenses in-game.

McVay and the Rams are no strangers to the NFL’s disciplinary process. It has seen them fined six times now since the start of the 2026 preseason. Most recently, the NFL fined Emmanuel Forbes $10,839 after Week 9. That was for “striking/kicking/kneeing.”

Safety Kam Curl has received the largest fine on the team so far this season.

The NFL docked Curl after Week 3 against the Denver Broncos for a “hip-drop tackle,” taking $17,911.

The Rams are on bye in Week 11, but they will face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. Both teams will look to play a clean game. They are both hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive down the stretch of the regular season.