The NFL has finally handed down a suspension for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, nearly a year after the incident behind it.

But the timing has made the punishment look like no punishment at all.

The league suspended Nacua three games on Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy. Nacua is already on injured reserve with knee and toe injuries, so he’ll serve the ban during games he was going to miss anyway.

Not to mention, it was revealed Nacua had surgery that will likely sideline him for the rest of the regular season — and some fans believe the NFL was already privy to that before handing down his suspension.

That has led one prominent NFL voice to ask whether the league needs to rethink how this works.

NFL’s Suspension Rule Questioned After Puka Nacua Decision

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out that Nacua’s suspension came from a negotiated settlement, not a ruling. As part of the deal, the league agreed to let Nacua serve it while he’s unable to play.

Florio called the move “strategic.”

The league could have insisted that the suspension begin once Nacua is healthy, but it didn’t. Florio suggested the NFL may have worried about losing the case in front of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge, which would have made the settlement the safer option.

“Either way, the current system permits it,” Florio wrote.

That’s where a rule change could come in.

“Here’s the philosophical question that the NFL could in theory revisit: Should certain suspensions only be served by a player who is healthy enough to play?” he asked. “The current system allows players to navigate the process in a way that allows suspensions to be served while the player is injured.

“… Moving forward, the league should consider whether — when it comes specifically to the Personal Conduct Policy — it will allow a player to serve a suspension that (while expensive as it relates to the forfeiture of pay) costs the player no playing time.”

Given the public backlash the league is facing because of the Nacua decision, making a rule change to prevent this sort of situation in the future makes quite a bit of sense.

NFL Fans Aren’t Buying the Puka Nacua Suspension

The suspension stems from a New Year’s Eve incident in which Nacua allegedly bit a woman and made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement.” The woman filed a civil suit. Nacua’s attorney denied that he made any antisemitic statements and called the biting “horseplay.”

The NFL’s decision didn’t go over well, and fans weren’t having it.

“That’s 4 guys out of how many that served their suspensions when they were healthy enough to play,” one fan wrote.

“That’s not precedent, that’s a bunch of depth guys that weren’t key cogs on their teams,” another replied.

“It’s extremely rare. This whole thing reeks like the NFL wanting the Rams to make the playoffs,” a third fan added.

It’s not hard to see why the Rams would be relieved. Before the injury, Nacua had 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in just seven games.

He hurt ligaments in his knee and his toe on the final offensive snap of a game earlier this month. The Rams placed him on IR on Nov. 12. Players on IR have to miss at least four games, and Nacua had already missed one. He’ll serve the suspension during the rest of that stretch.

Nacua will be eligible to return in Week 15, when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.