The Los Angeles Rams‘ 2026 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan from the jump, and while they have recovered from a slow start to head into their bye week with a 6-4 record, making a Super Bowl push is going to be more difficult than initially expected. That’s because injuries are continuing to pile up at an alarming rate, with superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua being the latest player to get sidelined by a significant ailment.

Nacua is dealing with turf toe and MCL injuries, the latter of which forced him to recently undergo surgery that could prevent him from playing again this season. Beyond that, Nacua just picked up a three-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. With free agency looming for Nacua, one insider issued a blunt update on his future with the Rams amid all this ongoing drama.

Puka Nacua’s Future With Rams ‘Uncertain,’ per Insider

When Nacua is healthy and on the field, he’s arguably the best wide receiver in the league. He’s only played in seven games this season, but he managed to rack up 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns, which are huge numbers considering how few contests he’s suited up for. The problem is that he may not get another opportunity to add to that production this year.

Nacua plays a physical brand of football at the wide receiver position, and that results in him picking up more bumps and bruises than players at this spot typically do. Beyond that, there are off-field concerns surrounding Nacua. His aforementioned suspension was handed to him in response to an incident where he was accused of biting a woman while they were dining at a restaurant.

As a result of his actions off the field, Nacua entered an alcohol rehab program over the offseason, but the concerns surrounding him are real, and they have flared up once again at the worst possible time for Los Angeles. For as good as he may be on the field, committing to Nacua comes with a series of serious risks, and according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, that has led to his future with the Rams becoming “uncertain.”

“Very uncertain, up in the air as it pertains to his future with the L.A. Rams, because going into free agency, he’s got two different injuries … plus the three-game suspension for the off-field stuff this offseason,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “On the field, he’s the best free agent in 2027 of any player, so the Rams have got to sort that out.”

Should the Rams Hand Puka Nacua a Contract Extension?

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 25: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams lines up for a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rams defeated the Raiders 35-21. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

In terms of his on-field production, handing Nacua a long-term contract extension is seemingly a no-brainer. And yet, there’s a reason why he is currently trending towards hitting the open market without a new deal in place. The Rams have to figure out if Nacua is worth investing in, especially with a new batch of issues hovering over him.

Los Angeles has a Super Bowl window that is shrinking quicker than expected, which only makes the decision on Nacua’s future more important. This clearly is not as straightforward a decision as many folks believe it to be, and it’s not a stretch to suggest that the outcome of the Rams’ 2026 campaign could determine what the team decides to do with the All-Pro pass catcher.