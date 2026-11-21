The Los Angeles Rams received one piece of good news amid the controversy surrounding Puka Nacua.

The star receiver won’t have to miss additional games because of his three-game NFL suspension.

However, one league official believes his injury changed how the case unfolded.

The official told The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones that Nacua likely would have challenged the punishment more aggressively had he been healthy.

“Puka would have fought harder had he not been hurt,” the high-ranking official with an NFL team told Jones on Nov. 21. “IR gave everybody an out.”

The remarks raise queries about whether Nacua’s injury helped both sides settle a case that might otherwise have dragged on.

NFL Official Suggests Puka Nacua’s Injury Changed Suspension Talks

The NFL suspended Nacua on November 19 for violating its personal conduct policy.

But Jones reported that the league initially sought a punishment longer than three games. Officials had communicated that position to Nacua and the NFL Players Association before the receiver landed on injured reserve.

The two sides ended up reaching a negotiated settlement, ending the disciplinary dispute without an appeal.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains, along with turf toe, during the Rams’ November 8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve four days later.

That designation requires a player to miss at least four games. Nacua can serve his three-game suspension during that absence, meaning the punishment won’t extend his time away from the field.

Regardless, the suspension carries a financial penalty. Nacua will forfeit approximately $961,167 in salary.

The NFL’s decision stems from allegations involving a woman who accused Nacua of biting her and making an antisemitic remark on New Year’s Eve in 2025.

According to Jones, the NFL determined that Nacua bit the woman without her consent.

Nacua’s attorney has denied the allegation involving an antisemitic remark and previously characterized the biting as horseplay. Nacua has not been criminally charged.

The official’s comments suggest that the timing of Nacua’s injury may have helped resolve a dispute over the length of his punishment.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Faces Lengthy Recovery After Knee Surgery

Nacua’s suspension came with another unusual detail.

The NFL reportedly didn’t know that the receiver had already undergone potentially season-ending surgery when it announced the punishment.

Nacua had surgery on his MCL on November 17, two days before the league issued its decision.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the procedure on Nov. 20.

“Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, so that’ll be a couple months for him,” McVay said.

The coach also indicated that Los Angeles should prepare to finish the regular season without its star receiver.

That leaves Nacua’s immediate playing future uncertain, regardless of when the suspension expires.

The 25-year-old caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances this season.

He is also approaching a major contract decision, with his rookie deal expiring after the 2026 campaign.

For now, the Rams have clarity on his punishment, as he recovery remains a looming question.